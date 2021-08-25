Corinthians confirms details and news of the 111th anniversary live; Look

On the first day of September, Neo Química Arena will host the celebration of the 111th anniversary of Corinthians. “Live 111 Anos – A Fiel Vai Invadir” will feature musical attractions, surprises and promotions.

The broadcast, carried out by Corinthians TV, starts at 7:10 pm – alluding to the year of foundation of Timão, 1910 – and will be led by journalist Ivan Moré and ex-player Alfinete. Corinthians fans will be able to follow the alvinegra party via Facebook Watch, TikTok, Twitch and YouTube.

The Parque São Jorge club has already revealed some special guests, such as former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli, gamer Gaules and popular economy influencer Favelado Investidor. In addition, Casa do Povo will receive big names in Brazilian music from different musical styles. Until then, the artists revealed are: Felipe Araújo, MC Hariel and Turma do Pagode.

In a partnership with Centauro, Corinthians TV will also broadcast “Esquenta Live 111”, where the backstage of the main event will be shown. This broadcast, which starts at 6:30 pm, will take place exclusively on Facebook Watch.

“The Corinthians family always deserves the best to celebrate the club’s anniversary. While it’s not possible to bring everyone together for a big face-to-face party, let’s take good music, good conversation between presenters and guests and also good news to fans’ homes.”, says Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, who will make special announcements at the online event.

“Live 111 Anos – A Fiel Vai Invadir” is sponsored by Neo Química Arena, Midea and Positivo. In addition, it also has the support of Galera.bet, BMG and Fala Timão.

