Corinthians confirms it will make “special announcements” at an anniversary event

On September 1st, Corinthians will celebrate 111 years. As part of the celebrations, the club will promote a live on various digital platforms. Neo Química Arena will be the big stage.

In an official note, Timão confirmed that President Duilio Monteiro Alves will make “special announcements” during the virtual event. There is a lot of expectation for the announcement of two new trade agreements that could make the alvinegro uniform the most valuable in Brazil.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Read below the official note of the cube about the event:

On September 1st, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista celebrates its 111 years of history in a major event that, in addition to entertaining and informing, will help the fans to quell the homesickness of Casa do Povo.

With all the beauty of Neo Química Arena as a backdrop, “Live 111 Anos – A Fiel Vai Invadir” will be a celebration for faithful from Brazil and the world, with musical attractions, surprises, promotions and a lot of passion.

At exactly 7:10 pm – a reference to 1910, the year Corinthians was founded – Ivan Moré and Alfinete will command, live, the broadcast that marks the expansion of Corinthians TV on digital platforms and can be followed via Facebook Watch, TikTok, Twitch and YouTube.

The Alvinegra party will feature special guests, such as former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli, gamer Gaules and popular economic influencer Favelado Investidor, as well as stars of Corinthians sport.

To keep the rhythm up high, Neo Química Arena will receive very special musical attractions: MC Hariel, author of “Manto do Timão”, Felipe Araújo and Turma do Pagode.

Before all that, Corinthians TV will broadcast “Esquenta Live 111”: in an offering from Centauro, it will show the backstage and final preparations of “Live 111 Anos – A Fiel Vai Invadir” starting at 6:30 pm, exclusively through Facebook Watch.

“The Corinthians family always deserves the best to celebrate the club’s anniversary. While it’s not possible to bring everyone together for a big face-to-face party, we’re going to take good music, good conversation between presenters and guests and also good news to fans’ homes,” says Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, who will make special announcements at the event online.

Fiel can be prepared for many surprises and news: it is worth remembering that the “Live 111 Years – A Fiel Vai Invadir” takes place one day before the opening of the initial and limited offer of the $SCCP fan token on the Socios.com app.

And for the fans to get into the mood, the front bar of Timão’s cloak in the game against Grêmio (Saturday, 8/28, at 9:00 pm) will bring the logo of the event online. A luxury reminder for Faithful!

“Live 111 Anos – A Fiel Vai Invadir” is sponsored by Neo Química, Midea and Positivo, with the support of Galera.bet, BMG and Fala Timão.

Leave your comment