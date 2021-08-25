Corinthians exchanges documents with Panathinaikos and sends out Mateus Vital

O Corinthians forwarded the departure of midfielder Mateus Vital to the Panathinaikos, from Greece, on a one-year loan, according to ESPN.

In recent weeks, there was a first survey of the Greeks with Corinthians for the player. The conversations evolved, and at this point the two clubs are already exchanging documents.

Vital, 23, is expected to be added to the Greek team by the end of this week.

The midfielder arrives in Greece on a free loan, with Panathinaikos paying the player’s entire salary. His pass was still set at an approximate value of 4.5 million euros (R$ 28.3 million at current figures) for 50% of Vital’s economic rights, but with no purchase obligation.

Remember that Corinthians has 85% of the player’s pass, who has a contract until December 31, 2023.

The Greeks’ first demand was for a payment of 500,000 euros (about R$3 million at the current price), with a pass set at 5 million euros (about R$30 million), with no purchase obligation.

Corinthians, in turn, worked with two other possibilities before reaching an agreement with Panathinaikos. The first of a loan without payment of fee, but with the player’s entire salary being paid by the Greek team, plus a pass set at €6m (about R$36m) for 50% of his rights.

The second, with financial compensation and payment of salaries on the loan, but a pass fixed at a lower value than the previous ones, but not disclosed.

Hired in January 2018, Vital played 179 matches with the Corinthians shirt, scoring 14 goals and giving 9 assists. He was São Paulo champion on two occasions, in 2018 and in 2019.