Corinthians forwards the hiring of João Pedro, former Palmeiras full-back

Corinthians is close to announcing yet another reinforcement for the squad: it is the right-back João Pedro, formed in the base categories of Palmeiras and who belongs to Porto. The negotiation, for a one-year loan, is well underway and depends on medical examinations to be carried out. The information was given by Yahoo Sports and confirmed by THROW!.

At 24, the full-back was playing on loan at Bahia until the middle of this year, but returned to Portugal, where he would not have space in his club’s squad. Thus, he ended up receiving the opportunity to play for Timão to be Fagner’s immediate reserve, a position lacking since the departure of Michel Macedo.

To officially announce the full-back, Corinthians awaits the completion of medical examinations, but negotiations are practically closed and if nothing abnormal happens along the way, he will be the new Alvinegro reinforcement for 2021.

In addition to Palmeiras, Porto and Bahia, João Pedro has already defended Chapecoense and Brazil’s youth teams. Your bond in Portugal runs until June 2023.

It’s worth noting that Timão reinstated right-back Matheus Alexandre, who was at Inter de Limeira, but he didn’t get a chance to play so far. In the last game, when Fagner was injured against Athletico-PR, midfielder Du Queiroz was the one who played improvised in the position.