Corinthians forwards the sale of Raul Gustavo after Bordeaux increases the proposal; see details

Corinthians sent the sale of Raul Gustavo to Bordeaux, from France. The French club increased the value of the investment to 2 million euros (R$ 12.4 million) for 50% of the defender’s pass, after having an offer turned down last week.

Owner of 90% of Raul’s rights, Corinthians sees the move as a good deal aimed at a future sale of the defender in European football, since I would continue with 40% of the pass in the current molds. The information was released by ge.com and confirmed by My Timon.

There is still the chance of Corinthians negotiate with Bordeaux a trigger involving the purchase of another part of Raul’s percentage. According to people linked to the defender’s staff, values ​​and percentages have not yet been accepted, but it is below the remaining 50%. With Europe’s transfer window nearing its end, the trend is for the hammer to be hit by the end of this week.

In all, the shirt 34 has 12 matches for Timão, being six wins, one draw and five losses. Raul was responsible for scoring two goals in the Campeonato Paulista, the first in the derby against Santos – with a lot of emotion and tribute to his sister – and the other against Inter de Limeira.

