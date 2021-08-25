Corinthians hits the signing of right-back João Pedro, ex-Palmeiras | corinthians

Corinthians signed right-back João Pedro, who belongs to Porto, from Portugal. The player undergoes medical exams this Wednesday and, if approved, will sign a one-year loan contract with Timão.

The deal was initially disclosed by “Yahoo Sports” and confirmed by ge.

Currently 24 years old, João Pedro was revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras and then went through Chapecoense and Bahia. The player also has calls for base selections in the curriculum.

With no space in Porto, a team in which he played only three games, he returned to Bahia last year, having played in 20 matches.

See too:

+ Kia Joorabchian is a key player in the negotiation with Willian

+ Chinese club says goodbye to Roger Guedes

1 of 2 João Pedro will be loaned by Porto to Corinthians — Photo: Divulgação/Palmeiras João Pedro will be loaned by Porto to Corinthians — Photo: Divulgação/Palmeiras

The Portuguese club must pay part of the athlete’s wages, which arrives with a pre-established purchase price (the amount is kept confidential).

In 2018, Porto paid 4 million euros (R$ 18.4 million at the time) to buy the player.

João Pedro will arrive at Timão to be Fagner’s reserve. Coach Sylvinho also has Matheus Alexandre for the position, as well as Du Queiroz, who is a midfielder by origin, but can act in the sector.

João Pedro will be the third Corinthians reinforcement this year. Before, the club signed midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto. Next could be striker Roger Guedes, who terminated his contract with China’s Shandong Taishan.

+ Read more news about Corinthians