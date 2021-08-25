Corinthians is close to hiring a side that belongs to Porto

Corinthians already has an advanced agreement to hire right-back João Pedro, who belongs to Porto, from Portugal, and spent the last few seasons on loan at Bahia. The defender performs medical examinations this Wednesday, in São Paulo, and will be announced by the Parque São Jorge club in case of approval.

The information was initially released by the journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by My Timon. The deal would involve a one-season loan from the 24-year-old athlete, probably valid until the end of next year’s São Paulo Championship.

Revealed by Palmeiras, João Pedro has also worked in Chapecoense and Bahia in recent years, the first being with the team from Salvador, which motivated Porto to invest 4 million euros in its acquisition, in 2019.

In Portugal, however, he played in just three matches for the top team, being mostly used by Porto B, which plays in the local second division. It was loaned again to Bahia in 2020 and 2021, staying in the reserve of Nino Paraíba.

If the deal is confirmed, João Pedro will be the fourth right-back under a contract from the main cast, which already has Fagner, Matheus Alexandre and Michel Macedo (on loan from Juventude). In the Under-23, Corinthians still has Higor Lapa and Igor Formiga.

