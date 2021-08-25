Corinthians plans to announce Brazil’s most valuable uniform at a birthday party

Corinthians believes it will have, once again, the most valuable uniform in Brazil. The Alvinegra board intends to announce news during the live which is scheduled to take place on September 1st, when Timão will complete 111 years.

Such as Sports Gazette showed, the club is very close to closing with two new sponsors. Negotiations are advanced, moving towards final formalities.



The chest space, where Hapvida used to be until the beginning of the month, will be occupied by the fuel company ALE.

In July 2020, ALE arranged a renovation for the amount of R$ 4.5 million to expose the brand on the front bar of the Corinthians shirt. But in April of this year, at the end of the bond, she left the space and considered moving up to her chest.

On Saturday, in the match against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, ALE can make its debut in the Alvinegra shirt. This is being discussed and will be defined until Friday.

The big news, however, is linked to the front bar, which should receive the highest appreciation among all contracts signed with sponsors this year.

The company’s name is being kept confidential, and the internal schedule provides for this announcement in live of September 1st.

Thus, Corinthians hopes to reach revenue of R$ 120 million in 2021 exclusively with exposure contracts on the team’s uniform.

The amount includes variables stipulated in some agreements, which allow bonus payments subject to compliance with pre-established targets.

On Tuesday of last week, President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke to Gazette about the movement of the club behind the scenes to increase earnings with commercial partners.

“There are new sponsorships coming. We have been working hard, I don’t like to talk numbers because we… Rounding up, I can talk about R$ 50, 60 to 70 million in new money (compared to 2020) in terms of marketing . New money or increased revenue”.

“I think, God willing, at the beginning of next month (the club will make the announcements). I imagine that. We’re in the contract phase, it’s also a legal increase in revenue, this within what I told you, a sponsor which paid ‘x’ and now will pay ‘2x’, the one that is coming”.

According to UOL blogger Rodrigo Mattos, Flamengo has guaranteed revenue of approximately R$ 117 million with sponsorships displayed on its uniform. Of this amount, it is not known how much is represented by variables. Only the carioca club’s shorts remain vacant.

This Tuesday, Palmeiras renewed its partnership with Crefisa/Fam for an amount that, with bonuses and awards, can reach R$ 120 million per year.

See who the current sponsors of the Corinthians uniform are:

Hypera Pharma / Neo Química (master) – by the end of 2025.

Midea (back) – by the end of 2021.

Poty drinks (back of shorts) – by the end of 2022.

Nike (supplier) – by the end of 2025.

Guys Bet (shoulder) – until May 2025.

BMG Bank (sleeves) – by the end of 2023.

Positive Technology (lower back bar) – runs until the end of 2021.

Everyone’s Card (front bar of the shorts) – until April 2022.

