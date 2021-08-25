Corinthians puts three players in the selection of the round, and Atlético-MG ‘left over’ with five in the competition’s team

With the good victory over Athletico-PR away from home, O Corinthians reached three games without defeat in brazilian and jumped to 6th place. The second consecutive victory of Sylvinho’s team in the championship had some individual highlights that ended up entering the selection of the 17th round in the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award 2021.

One of them was defensive midfielder Roni, author of the winning goal, who for the second consecutive time is in the selection of the round. Left-back Fábio Santos, who assisted for the goal, was also featured again in the selection. Silver Ball winner in 2014 and 2015, defender Gil was another Corinthians player in the round selection.

Another team that put several players in the national team was the Cuiabá, after the great victory over the palm trees 2 to 0 in São Paulo. The goalkeeper Walter, who closed the goal, was again the best of the round, as well as in the 16th. Forward Clayson, who scored a goal and provided an assist, was the top scorer in this 17th round. Other representatives of Cuiabá in the selection of the round were defender Paulão and coach Jorginho.

The selection of the 17th round Silver Ball was like this: Walter (Cuiabá), Aderlan (Red Bull Bragantino), Paulão (Cuiabá), Gil (Corinthians) and Fábio Santos (Corinthians); Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo), Roni (Corinthians), Vina (Ceará) and Gabriel Pirani (saints); Clayson (Cuiabá) and Ytalo (RB Bragantino). Technician: Jorginho (Cuiabá)

After the 17th round, the general selection of the Silver Ball had four changes. In defense, Marcelo Benevenuto, author of the equalizer for the strength against Youth, returned to the national team, beating the palmeiro Gustavo Gómez. Among the midfielders, Gustavo Scarpa also returned to the selection, as Arrascaeta did not play in the round and did not reach the minimum of 9 games.

In attack, Bruno Henrique, even without having played against Ceará, returned to the selection in place of Savarino, who did not do so well in Galo’s draw against Fluminense. Among the coaches, Renato Gaúcho is the new leader, surpassing Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza.

The selection of the Silver Ball after the 17th round looked like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Mariano (Atlético-MG), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); Edenílson (International), Éderson (Fortaleza), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.

GOALKEEPER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Cleiton RB Bragantino 15 5.45 2nd Felipe Alves strength 12 5.33 3rd Jailson palm trees 10 5.30 4th Everson Atlético-MG 17 5.24 5th Gabriel Chapecó Guild 11 5.24

RIGHT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Aderlan RB Bragantino 12 5.59 2nd Marian Atlético-MG 11 5.51 3rd Tinga strength 17 5.42 4th Matheus Flamengo 12 5.22 5th Marcos Rocha palm trees 11 5.18

DEFENDER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Nathan Silva Atlético-MG 14 5.52 2nd Marcelo Benevenuto strength 17 5.45 3rd Leo Ortiz RB Bragantino 9 5.41 4th Gustavo Gómez palm trees 9 5.34 5th June Bahia 9 5.21

LEFT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Guilherme Arana Atlético-MG 10 5.40 2nd Filipe Luís Flamengo 15 5.38 3rd Abner Vinicius Athletic-PR 10 5.21 4th Fabio Santos Corinthians 15 5.09 5th Edit RB Bragantino 10 5.00

WHEEL CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Edenilson International 16 5.62 2nd Ederson strength 16 5.34 3rd Raul RB Bragantino 12 5.33 4th Diego Flamengo 11 5.25 5th William Aaron Flamengo 14 5.24

SOCK CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Nacho Fernández Atlético-MG 10 5.65 2nd Gustavo Scarpa palm trees 17 5.62 3rd Raphael Veiga palm trees 16 5.40 4th Yago Pikachu strength 16 5.33 5th Lucas Crispim strength 14 5.33

ATTACKER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Hulk Atlético-MG 16 5.77 2nd Bruno Henrique Flamengo 12 5.63 3rd Savarino Atlético-MG 9 5.57 4th Arthur RB Bragantino 16 5.51 5th Ytalo RB Bragantino 15 5.32

COACH CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Renato Gaucho Flamengo 6 6.67 2nd Juan Pablo Vojvoda strength 17 6.50 3rd Cuca Atlético-MG 17 6.47 4th Maurice Barbieri RB Bragantino 17 6.41 5th Jorginho Cuiabá 10 6.15

GOLD BALL CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Hulk Atlético-MG 16 5.77 2nd Nacho Fernández Atlético-MG 10 5.65 3rd Bruno Henrique Flamengo 12 5.63 4th Gustavo Scarpa palm trees 17 5.62 5th Edenilson International 16 5.62