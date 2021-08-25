Corinthians puts three players in the selection of the round, and Atlético-MG ‘left over’ with five in the competition’s team

With the good victory over Athletico-PR away from home, O Corinthians reached three games without defeat in brazilian and jumped to 6th place. The second consecutive victory of Sylvinho’s team in the championship had some individual highlights that ended up entering the selection of the 17th round in the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award 2021.
One of them was defensive midfielder Roni, author of the winning goal, who for the second consecutive time is in the selection of the round. Left-back Fábio Santos, who assisted for the goal, was also featured again in the selection. Silver Ball winner in 2014 and 2015, defender Gil was another Corinthians player in the round selection.
Sportingbet sponsored content
Another team that put several players in the national team was the Cuiabá, after the great victory over the palm trees 2 to 0 in São Paulo. The goalkeeper Walter, who closed the goal, was again the best of the round, as well as in the 16th. Forward Clayson, who scored a goal and provided an assist, was the top scorer in this 17th round. Other representatives of Cuiabá in the selection of the round were defender Paulão and coach Jorginho.
The selection of the 17th round Silver Ball was like this: Walter (Cuiabá), Aderlan (Red Bull Bragantino), Paulão (Cuiabá), Gil (Corinthians) and Fábio Santos (Corinthians); Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo), Roni (Corinthians), Vina (Ceará) and Gabriel Pirani (saints); Clayson (Cuiabá) and Ytalo (RB Bragantino). Technician: Jorginho (Cuiabá)
After the 17th round, the general selection of the Silver Ball had four changes. In defense, Marcelo Benevenuto, author of the equalizer for the strength against Youth, returned to the national team, beating the palmeiro Gustavo Gómez. Among the midfielders, Gustavo Scarpa also returned to the selection, as Arrascaeta did not play in the round and did not reach the minimum of 9 games.
In attack, Bruno Henrique, even without having played against Ceará, returned to the selection in place of Savarino, who did not do so well in Galo’s draw against Fluminense. Among the coaches, Renato Gaúcho is the new leader, surpassing Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza.
The selection of the Silver Ball after the 17th round looked like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Mariano (Atlético-MG), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG); Edenílson (International), Éderson (Fortaleza), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)
Since 2017, the award has had a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.