Corinthians should announce a sponsorship of 70 million for 2 years, informs Corinthians sectorist!

@fredcastro3
on 08/24/2021 at 23:59
Where does Neo Quimica’s sponsorship go?
Murilo 1 post
@murilo.perez
on 08/24/2021 at 23:31
I’m already deluded again kkkkkkkkkkkk
@eduardo.bezerra2
on 08/24/2021 at 20:31
Neo Qumica pays 16.8 million a year on the Master. great value, as only the master. Remember that the Box also wore the upper back. If it’s 35 a year, in times of pandemic, I would say a miracle.
@peterson.martins3
on 08/24/2021 at 7:59 pm
35 million reais a year?
Neo chemistry pays for it
@corinthians.always
on 08/24/2021 at 19:56
Master is not, because Neo Quimica has a contract of 3 to 5 years it seems
@dereky
on 08/24/2021 at 7:55 PM
Man, if that’s true: simply SENSATIONAL
hopefully
Corinthians 44 posts
@tiago.de.souza.ribei
on 08/24/2021 at 7:54 pm
Will it all come, or will a piece end up on the board?
@nothing more
on 08/24/2021 at 7:54 pm
DAMN, can you trust it there? I want her to know the information that this guy got right before he deluded me hahaha!
@mclhp
on 08/24/2021 at 19:50
70 for two would be 35 a year?