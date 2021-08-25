Corinthians should announce a sponsorship of 70 million for 2 years, informs Corinthians sectorist!

@fredcastro3

on 08/24/2021 at 23:59

Where does Neo Quimica’s sponsorship go?

Murilo Perez's Profile Photo

Murilo 1 post

@murilo.perez

on 08/24/2021 at 23:31

I’m already deluded again kkkkkkkkkkkk

@eduardo.bezerra2

on 08/24/2021 at 20:31

Neo Qumica pays 16.8 million a year on the Master. great value, as only the master. Remember that the Box also wore the upper back. If it’s 35 a year, in times of pandemic, I would say a miracle.

@peterson.martins3

on 08/24/2021 at 7:59 pm

35 million reais a year?

Neo chemistry pays for it

@corinthians.always

on 08/24/2021 at 19:56

Master is not, because Neo Quimica has a contract of 3 to 5 years it seems

@dereky

on 08/24/2021 at 7:55 PM

Man, if that’s true: simply SENSATIONAL

hopefully

Corinthians Libert's profile photo

Corinthians 44 posts

@tiago.de.souza.ribei

on 08/24/2021 at 7:54 pm

Will it all come, or will a piece end up on the board?

@nothing more

on 08/24/2021 at 7:54 pm

DAMN, can you trust it there? I want her to know the information that this guy got right before he deluded me hahaha!

@mclhp

on 08/24/2021 at 19:50

70 for two would be 35 a year?

