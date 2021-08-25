Cosems: 3rd dose of covid vaccine in the elderly and healthcare professionals should start in the next few days

Anderson Gallo/Corumbaense Daily Archive The first to receive the 3rd dose are the elderly and health professionals

The application of the third dose of vaccine against covid-19 in the elderly and health professionals may begin in August in Mato Grosso do Sul. The matter was discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Bipartite Inter-manager Commission this Wednesday, August 25th.

“All municipalities in MS are finalizing the vaccination of adolescents, more than 100,000 young people aged 12 to 17 years have already received the 1st dose. , advancing gradually by age group. As soon as the next batch arrives, it should be distributed to the municipalities”, explained the president of the Council of Municipal Secretaries of MS and Secretary of Health of Corumbá, Rogério Leite.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, emphasized that MS remains in the ranking of vaccination in Brazil. “MS has almost 3 million doses applied, around 1 million of which only in Campo Grande. The application of the third dose aims to further reduce mortality in the elderly,” he highlighted.

“We had sent a request to the Ministry of Health to apply the 3rd dose, it will bring greater safety for the population and for health professionals, since the high transmission rates are directly related to the emergence of new variants. The more the virus multiplies, the more variants appear. The third dose aims to further reduce the potential overload with a Delta wave that will certainly come in the next few months (or weeks)”, concluded Rogério Leite.

According to the Ministry of Health (Weekly Report No. 26 of Evidence on Care Variants of SARS-CoV-2), the Delta variant already accounts for 21.5% of the samples sequenced in Brazil, being the second most prevalent.

In Brazil, the Ministry informed this Wednesday that it will start, in the second half of September, the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 to “all immunosuppressed individuals after 28 days of the second dose and for people over 70 years of age vaccinated for 6 months”.

The state has already vaccinated with the first dose or single dose 71% of the population. If you take into account only the adult population, this percentage rises to 91%. In this group (adult), complete immunization (second dose or single dose) reaches 55%. In all, 2.9 million doses have already been applied in Mato Grosso do Sul.

With information from the Cosems press office.