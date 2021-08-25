Coudet was the pivot of Galhardo’s transformation and chance in Europe

Eduardo Coudet will work again with Thiago Galhardo. The negotiation that should be concluded in the next few days will take the 32-year-old forward to rediscover the coach who changed his career. His trajectory in football can very well be defined between “before and after” his contact with Chacho, at Inter.

It was under the guidance of Celta’s coach that Galhardo moved away from controversies, changed his position, lived the best year of his career and joined the Brazilian national team. Far away, the level has never been the same. Now Celta hopes that the reunion with the Argentine coach is worth it for the Brazilian to regain his best football.

The agreement only depends on officialization. Galhardo left for Spain last night and even said goodbye to Inter fans in an Instagram post.

Before Inter, controversies and team changes

Before Internacional, Thiago Galhardo’s career was marked by controversies and club changes. From the beginning, when he thought about giving up football and was deprived of the idea by a base coach, or when he caused doubts, but he did not remain at Botafogo after loan, and at so many other clubs.

The list is long in a routine of distrust and instability: Bangu, Boa Esporte, Rowing, América-RN, Comercial, Madureira, Brasiliense, Ponte Preta, Albirex Nigada-JAP and Coritiba.

At Vasco, later, he lived the height of controversy, when he criticized the behavior of rival fans, argued with a journalist and got involved in an altercation with the then coach of the team Alberto Valentim.

While Eduardo Coudet was Inter’s coach, Thiago Galhardo was the protagonist at no time of this type. But it was enough for the coach to leave the club for the scenario to be repeated, with demands from the fans and a relationship far from ideal.

Coudet chose Galhardo after a game for Vasco

How did the UOL Sport in 2020, Eduardo Coudet chose Thiago Galhardo to reinforce Inter from a series of alternatives presented by the club’s football department. The memory of the player’s performance in a duel between the team he trained, Racing-ARG, and Vasco, for Libertadores, motivated the onslaught.

When it was introduced, Galhardo said that at the time he was already talking to Coudet and that the relationship was born even before they worked together.

Change of position and impressive numbers

Before working with Eduardo Coudet, Galhardo was seen as a midfielder who could also act as a second striker. He always played behind the main front man, he had already been tested even from the sides or even further back.

With Coudet he turned center forward and started to stack goals. Until then, the best season of the player’s career had been 2019, for Ceará, with 12 goals and an assist. It only took contact with Coudet for an odd year to come. There were 23 goals and 10 assists in the 2020 season, with 21 goals and nine assists under the Argentine’s command.

Also last season, after Coudet’s departure, Galhardo was close to being traded by Inter and became a reserve with Abel Braga. This season, he alternated moments on and off the team, scoring 11 goals and giving an assist in 28 matches.

Brazilian Team

As a center forward, catapulted by performances under Coudet’s command, Galhardo reached the highest point of his career in football. In November 2020, he was called up for the Brazilian team, replacing Pedro, from Flamengo, who was cut due to a muscle injury. He was on the bench in the match against Uruguay, for the next World Cup qualifiers.

Relation on and off the field

Eduardo Coudet maintains friendships with several players who are still part of the Inter squad, including Thiago Galhardo. The relationship between them, in addition to the contacts that the Celta coach has with president Alessandro Barcellos, played a role in the conclusion of the transfer.

Transformation completed

Before Coudet, Galhardo had 15 clubs in his career, 51 goals in 290 official games, with an average of 0.17 goals per game. After Coudet there were 35 goals in 82 games, increasing the average to 0.42 goals per game. Almost one goal every two games.

His first opportunity in European football at the age of 32 completes the process of change and the direct influence that working with Chacho had on the player’s career. After such a big transformation, it’s impossible to doubt what might happen after the reunion.