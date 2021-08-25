Covid-19: Brazil will apply the 3rd dose to elderly and immunosuppressed people from September 15th, says Queiroga

(Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

SAO PAULO – Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, announced last Tuesday night (24) the beginning of the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 as of September 15th.

At first, the so-called “booster dose” will be applied to elderly people over 80 years old and immunosuppressed people. These people must have had the second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago. Queiroga did not specify the first and second dose immunizers – such as CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

In an interview with CNN Brazil, Queiroga announced that the chosen immunizer will be that of Pfizer. According to him, the decision came after a meeting with technicians from the Ministry of Health and representatives of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The minister also said that the decision took into account the progress of the application of the second dose in the population in general, and that “it would not make sense for me to advance in the reinforcement if I did not have guaranteed D2, then the D2 will continue.”

Also on Tuesday night, Queiroga announced a reduction in the interval between doses of immunizers from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, from 12 to eight weeks. “We have a good amount of doses from Pfizer, from AstreZeneca we also have enough doses,” he said.

If there is any problem with the AstraZeneca vaccine, however, given that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) comes from China, the interval could be maintained at 12 weeks, he added.

