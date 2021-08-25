Covid: Brazil registers 885 new deaths and the total exceeds 575 thousand – 08/24/2021

Brazil registered 885 new deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 575,829 since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

With the update, the moving average of deaths was 730, the lowest number since January 6th. This is the fourth consecutive day that it has gone below 800.

The moving average is calculated from data for the last seven days. It is considered the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in the data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

There were also 31,722 new cases, totaling 20,615,008 since March 2020. The moving average of new cases was 28,258 — the lowest since November 14, 2020, when it reached 27,892.

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 894 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The disease has caused 575,742 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 30,872 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus in Brazil between yesterday and today, raising the total number of infected to 20,614,866 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,530,843 recovered covid-19 cases so far in the country, with another 508,281 being followed up.

Covid-19 transmission rate rises in Brazil

The transmission rate (Rt) of covid-19 in Brazil had a slight increase, rising to 0.99, according to data released by Imperial College London.

This means that 100 infected people transmit the disease to another 99 people. In the report released last week, the index was at 0.98.

Rt is the main referent when it is necessary to observe the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic. The rate must be below 1 for the pandemic to be considered controlled.

Within the margin of error calculated by Imperial College, the Rt do Brasil can currently range from 0.91 to 1.01.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.