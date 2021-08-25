Covid sequels in children: hospitals treat heart problems, anxiety and fatigue – Health

Weakness, memory loss, difficulty concentrating and even heart problems. the sequels of Covid-19, best known in adults, also affect children and adolescents. To monitor persistent symptoms of the disease, hospitals create pediatric outpatient clinics, and Brazilian researchers collect data on the recovery of younger people. In addition to supporting children to overcome the consequences of the disease, the aim is to discover the long-term repercussions of covid-19 – and how long they can last.

Children and adolescents, in general, have the mildest form of covid-19, but they may manifest symptoms that make it difficult to resume daily activities after discharge. A recent British study, published in the scientific journal The Lancet, pointed out that long-lasting symptoms are rarer in children. Doctors and researchers still don’t know why some have persistent symptoms and others don’t, but they have identified that even those who had very mild cases of the disease can manifest the so-called long covid months later.

In June, 14-year-old Anara de Quadros arrived at the hospital with severe pain in her abdomen. Doctors first suspected appendicitis. Only later came the diagnosis: it was covid. She was hospitalized for four days, but her discharge did not mean the end of her problems. “He had a big scare, he got emotional out of balance. When she left the hospital, she was still nauseous, dizzy and this led her to have shortness of breath due to an accelerated heartbeat”, says her mother, 44-year-old dentist Iadasa de Quadros.

The family returned to the hospital to monitor post-covid symptoms. The girl then received treatment for gastritis and was referred to treat anxiety in therapy. Two months ago, Sabará Children’s Hospital created a post-covid clinic aimed at children and adolescents to monitor the development of infected children. The service has initially received boys and girls who were admitted to the hospital, but is open to children in general.

“The symptoms are very wide-ranging. after four weeks (from discharge), we see in children from 7 years of age some symptoms similar to those of adults, such as anxiety, insomnia, headache (headache), abdominal pain. And, in minors, lack of appetite, attention deficit”, explains Julia Carvalho Seabra, an intensive care pediatrician responsible for the care of the post-covid outpatient clinic for children and adolescents in Sabará. According to Julia, one of the challenges for doctors is to differentiate between what are sequelae of the virus and what are repercussions of the isolation and anguish caused by the pandemic.

The monitoring of children also comes up against the difficulty that the youngest have to report symptoms. It is the parents who indicate changes in their children’s behavior and even difficulties at school. “These patients need to be welcomed, identified”, says the doctor. There is no specific treatment against long covid, but alternatives to alleviate the symptoms and make the child develop normally again. In Anara’s case, regular walks were suggested, in addition to therapy. Today, the teenager feels better.

“Children are not exempt from risk”, says Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, president of the Scientific Department of Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). According to him, there are classic cases of loss of taste and smell, but also pulmonary complications, such as bronchospasm (contractions of the airways), and cardiac, in addition to fatigue and impairment of the cognitive part among children.

Very rare repercussions can also occur after coronavirus infection, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, two to four weeks after contamination. In these severe cases, symptoms include persistent fever, gastrointestinal problems, skin inflammation, and heart complications. Until the 7th of August of this year, the last available data, Brazil registered 1,204 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome and 74 deaths.

“It is intuitive to suppose that the frequency of persistent symptoms is greater in those who had symptoms and the data point in this direction, but we have also seen that some mild cases have persistent symptoms”, says Sáfadi. He advocates that health services accompany children who had covid-19 – even those with mild conditions.

Monitoring can generally be only clinical, with observation of symptoms by the physician, but in some situations it requires more complex tests. This was the case of João Amador da Silva, who was only 4 months old. The baby was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, two months after contracting covid in April. At the time, he was hospitalized for 12 days – three of them in the ICU of Hospital Pequeno Príncipe, in Curitiba. Due to complications, he was hospitalized again, this time to treat the cardiovascular disorder.

“Until then, I didn’t know which child was taking covid and I thought mine was the first baby I had taken. When the test results came out, it was a big scare for me and the whole family. We were afraid of losing João, because we know the damage that covid does, especially when it takes a child”, says the mother, dental assistant Joraci Kolodin. The baby had arrhythmia, an uneven heartbeat.

The largest exclusively pediatric hospital in Brazil, Pequeno Príncipe has more than 100 children undergoing cardiac follow-up, after having contracted the coronavirus. “We know that the pediatric population is less affected by covid-19, but among the cases that arrive at the hospital, which are the most serious, the proportion of children with cardiac involvement is expressive”, says electrophysiologist and pediatric cardiologist Lânia Xavier .

The number of cases led the Little Prince to create a specific ward for cardiological monitoring of covid patients. Of the 1,100 covid-19 cases that passed through the hospital, 230 required hospitalization. Of these, nearly half had cardiac complications. The doctor reminds that, for these children and adolescents, post-covid follow-up should not be limited to 14 days of the acute phase of the disease, after diagnosis. “We expect to follow these cases for over a year.”

As soon as the child with a positive result for covid-19 arrives at the hospital, he undergoes a cardiological screening with tests capable of detecting any possible impairment of the heart. “This investigation is extremely important and must be done in the acute phase (first 14 days) and in the chronic phase (long covid), because we know that the disease can be silent and patients can develop cardiomyopathy, with risk of developing heart failure”, says Lânia.

The investigation becomes even more necessary because some patients are asymptomatic from a cardiac standpoint. “We have patients without symptoms who, in the medium and long term, may have problems resulting from inflammation of the heart muscle caused by covid, which can be avoided with early therapeutic interventions.”

The specialist points out that, unlike what happens with adults, children who have mild symptoms of covid-19, such as a runny nose or cough, are often not tested. Patients who had already been discharged after the acute phase of covid-19 had to be readmitted for the treatment of cardiac alterations, says Lânia.

“It’s not a small number of cases, but it’s not to cause panic either. We are still learning a lot about covid, but we have been getting good responses to treatments thanks to early diagnosis,” he said. João, for example, is at home, but continues to treat his myocarditis in the hospital’s outpatient clinic. The expectation is that until he is one year old he will have resolved his heart problems.

Researches try to unravel the risk of long covid in children

In addition to offering post-covid care, doctors also collect data to support research on the subject – still scarce in the scientific community. In Sabará, for example, 1,366 children and adolescents will be monitored for the persistence of symptoms of covid-19 weeks after diagnosis. Families receive phone calls from the team and are asked about the duration of problems such as fatigue and cognitive impairment, explains pediatric infectious disease specialist André Cotia, the study’s lead author.

A multicentric research, in partnership with Chilean institutions, will start in Brazil to study long covid in children, according to Sáfadi. The doctor says that the goal will be to outline guidelines for the care of children who have had the disease. “This includes a comprehensive analysis of lung, cardiac, cognitive, auditory, renal function. The idea is to build knowledge to support an investigation protocol for these cases.”

The experience of investigating and treating heart problems at Hospital Pequeno Príncipe will be the subject of a doctoral thesis by one of the physicians at the outpatient clinic of the institution in Curitiba.

Studies published so far have found different answers about the prevalence of long covid in children. A British survey this month, for example, found that, in most cases, children and adolescents with covid-19 symptoms improved after six days. Only 4.4% had symptoms beyond four weeks, with at least two persistent symptoms (fatigue, headache or loss of smell). Less than 2% had symptoms for more than eight weeks.

The research, published in the magazine The Lancet, was held by King’s College London. The researchers looked at 1,734 symptomatic patients aged between 5 and 17 years.

Columbia University, in the United States, studied the cases of 45 patients under 21 years of age, suffering from multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Of these, 44% had moderate and severe changes in heart imaging exams (echocardiogram), but most improved considerably. After nine months, only one child continued to have heart muscle problems.

Studies estimate that long covid, in which the involvement of organs such as the heart happens after the acute period of the disease, can affect between 10% and 30% of adults, but there is still no consensus on how much of the child population can be affected. Some studies show that between 11% and 15% of infected young people can suffer long-term consequences.