CPI: Belcher partner states that talks with businessmen from Pockets were aimed at donations from CoronaVac to SUS | Covid’s CPI

The CEO of Belcher Pharmaceuticals, Emanuel Catori, told Covid’s CPI this Tuesday (24) that the negotiations held with businessmen Carlos Wizard and Luciano Hang were aimed at enabling the donation of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, to the Unified Health System (SUS).

Catori was summoned by the CPI to explain Belcher’s negotiations with the federal government. Belcher presented itself as a representative of the Chinese laboratory CanSino, manufacturer of the Convidecia vaccine, and the Commission is investigating the role of intermediary companies in the negotiations for vaccines against Covid-19.

“Based on some international connections, we managed to interface with the Sinovac laboratory, with which we considered the possibility of purchasing 9 million doses of ready-made vaccines from CoronaVac. These doses would be acquired by the group of businessmen and fully donated without commercial purposes”, said Catori to the CPI.

According to the businessman, the proposal would be the donation of all doses to the National Immunization Program (PNI), linked to the Unified Health System (SUS), until priority groups were vaccinated. After that, the immunizing agent could be destined for employees of the companies involved in the action.

In March, Catori participated in a live alongside Wizard and Hang. The businessmen, who were openly supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, defended the purchase of vaccines through the private sector. Both are targets of the CPI both in the context of the existence of an alleged parallel office and in the nucleus that investigates whether there was a lobby to favor the acquisition of certain immunization agents.

Also according to the businessman, until mid-April, Belcher had not yet signed an agreement with the Chinese laboratory to represent Convidecia, however, the company already had a confidentiality agreement. Catori also stated that he was unaware, at that time, of the exclusive relationship between the Sinovac laboratory, the manufacturer of CoronaVac, and Butantan.

Catori said that he attended a meeting, on April 13, with the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, in which the agenda was also about donations from CoronaVac. Luciano Hang’s nephew, businessman Alan Eccel also participated in the meeting. Six days later, Belcher signed a contract with CanSino to represent the sale of another Chinese vaccine.

“There is no relationship between Convidecia and these entrepreneurs. Likewise, there was no interference by businessmen Luciano Hang or Carlos Wizard with the institutional interface carried out by Belcher with the Ministry on Convidecia vaccine”, said Catori.

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) contested the presented version and called Wizard and Hang “converted deniers”.

“People who, all along, fought the vaccine, fought social isolation, fought the use of masks. Suddenly, they converted to defending the vaccine, to the importance of vaccination so that people could be cured, treated,” he said.

“Honestly, it’s very difficult for us to believe that your landlady was there dealing with the donation of vaccines [da CoronaVac], and not the vaccine that your landlady had already signed a confidentiality letter”, said the senator.