CPI target, Covaxin’s guarantor, was used by a church of a Pocket Narist pastor to drag debt – 08/25/2021 – Power

Company responsible for guaranteeing the billion-dollar contract for the Covaxin vaccine in the Jair Bolsonaro government, FIB Bank Garantias was used by Pastor Valdemiro Santiago’s World Church of Power of God to drag a debt of R$ 12 million collected in court in São Paulo.

A lawsuit even claimed that the letter of guarantee issued by the guarantor — and used by the church — was unsuitable and without backing for the payment of the debt, perpetrating a practice of defrauding creditors already detected by the Justice and sent to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) for investigation.

THE sheet FIB Bank stated that the letter ended up being rejected by the courts and that, as a result, the document issued to the church was canceled by the company. “A judge’s denial does not alter or invalidate the law that establishes it,” he said.

Santiago is one of the pastors of neo-Pentecostal evangelical churches that support Bolsonaro. On July 18, for example, the leader of the World Church of the Power of God accompanied the president after his medical discharge at a hospital in São Paulo, where the chief executive treated an intestinal obstruction.

The church has a partnership with Rede Brasil de Televisão to broadcast religious content for 12 hours of daily programming.

The owner of the station is businessman Marcos Tolentino da Silva, named in lawsuits in São Paulo as a hidden partner of FIB Bank, such as sheet revealed in an article published on July 23.

After the newspaper revealed the suspicion of a hidden society and irregularities in the offer of the guarantee to make the Covaxin contract viable, in reports published on July 14 and 16, FIB Bank finally entered the scope of Covid’s CPI investigations in the Senate.

The commission broke company secrecy and approved Tolentino’s summons to testify to the senators. The formal president of FIB Bank, Roberto Pereira Ramos Júnior, was also summoned.

Ramos Júnior’s testimony is scheduled for this Wednesday (25). The CPI suspects that he is just a deputy in charge.

Tolentino is a close friend of federal deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber. The two met the president at the Palácio do Planalto on July 13th. Barros is also being investigated by the CPI, on suspicion of participating in irregular vaccine negotiations.

The World Church of the Power of God signed a private debt confession instrument, in May 2017, in which it recognized that it owed R$ 12.2 million to the company SM Comunicações. The service consisted of broadcasting television programs from Pastor Valdemiro’s church.

Through lawyers Paco Manolo Alcalde and Rafael Gunkel, SM filed a lawsuit in São Paulo for the execution of the debt. At the time of the action, in October 2018, the estimated debt was R$15.2 million.

In the course of the process, the World Church of God’s Power presented a letter of guarantee issued by the FIB Bank to delay and cover the payment of the debt. First, the document did not cover the debt amount. A second letter was presented, with a value increased to R$ 23.5 million.

The letter to the court citing the new letter of guarantee was presented by two law firms, as shown in the header of the document. One has Marcos Tolentino as a partner. The other, the lawyer Felício Valarelli Júnior.

Tolentino is appointed as a hidden partner of FIB Bank. Valarelli signed the company’s bylaws in 2016.

“The mere increase in value [da ‘carta de fiança’] in no way removes the clear absence of guarantee for the guarantor institution FIB Bank to guarantee the fulfillment of the sub judice obligation”, affirm the lawyers of the creditor company in one of the petitions in court.

They say there is a “cunning scheme, orchestrated by the agents of the executed [a igreja] and personified in the legal entity FIB Bank, with the clear intention of defrauding creditors”.

The action reminds that FIB Bank, despite having “bank” in its name, is not a financial institution registered with the Central Bank.

In a decision in an appeal filed by the World Church of the Power of God, which manifested itself against the blocking of bank accounts, the Court considered that “the default is uncontroversial”.

The embargo was rejected in June 2020. The responsible judge sent documents to the MPF and the Attorney General of the Central Bank to investigate the FIB Bank, because the company performs typical activities of a financial institution without being a financial institution.

Two years earlier, the courts in São Paulo had already sent a copy of another civil action to the criminal sphere, due to suspicions of crimes involving FIB Bank Garantias.

The judge stated that there was “obvious fraud in the execution” and forwarded the case to the MPF “for measures that it deems pertinent”.

“FIB Bank uses its assets and expertise to provide surety and personal guarantee services to third parties,” stated the company, in a note. “Dozens of companies operate in this market segment in Brazil and, with the FIB Bank, they have hundreds of court rulings in favor of the use of their guarantees.”

About Valarelli, the company said he is “one of the creators” of FIB Bank. And that Tolentino’s office has as a client the company that is one of the company’s partners.

Even in the face of suspicions, a letter of guarantee from FIB Bank was used by Necessidade Medicamentos, the intermediary of the Covaxin business, as a guarantee of the R$ 1.61 billion contract, referring to 20 million doses – no dose was delivered or the amount was paid, despite the authorization for the expenditure having been issued by the Bolsonaro government on 22 February.

The Ministry of Health accepted an irregular guarantee on the deal.

The guarantee offered, equivalent to 5% of the contract value –R$ 80.7 million –, was of a personal, personal guarantee, not provided for in the law or in the signed contract. A bank guarantee, guarantee insurance or cash or government bonds should be offered.

In addition, the ministry accepted the guarantee after the deadline. The letter of guarantee was presented ten days after the end of the contractual term and was included in the federal government’s payment system.

The Ministry of Health even planned to waive the guarantee in the Covaxin contract. After changing that plan, he accepted irregular bail.

FIB Bank has also secured a contract from Preda to sell female condoms to the folder. Need, one of the central targets of Covid’s CPI, has already received R$ 102.3 million from the federal government for the supply of condoms.

The contract for Covaxin has been suspended and will be permanently canceled, as the Bolsonaro government has already announced.

Detected frauds, irregularities and suspected corruption are investigated by the CPI, Federal Police, MPF (Federal Public Ministry), TCU (Union Audit Court) and CGU (Union General Comptroller).

THE sheet sent inquiries to Marcos Tolentino, the World Church of the Power of God and the law firm that appears as a defender of the church in the execution action. There were no answers. The report also attempted telephone contact with the church’s defense attorneys, without success.