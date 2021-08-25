Cristiano Ronaldo confident of departure to Manchester City and depends on Harry Kane, according to newspaper | international football

With a week to go before the European summer transfer window closes, a bombshell deal could still shake the market. The French newspaper “L’ Équipe” and the specialized journalist Fabrizio Romano pointed out on Tuesday that a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus to Manchester City is a concrete possibility of taking place.

According to the information from the diary and the reporter, it would all depend on Tottenham and Harry Kane. City’s target since opening the window, the England forward continues to be desired by coach Pep Guardiola, while Spurs president Daniel Levy is playing hardball to negotiate him. City insists, but if the negotiation is not successful, the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo may be viable.

“L’Équipe” highlights that Cristiano himself believes in the possibility of joining Manchester City in the summer market. At 36 years old and with one of the highest salaries in the world of football, the star wants to leave Juventus – as the daily and other media have pointed out before -, but he knows that few teams can make such a heavy signing. And, today, the most likely exit would be the English team.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action with Juventus on Saturday

CR7’s staff, led by super-entrepreneur Jorge Mendes would be trying to convince City to invest in the negotiation. Meanwhile, the striker would have intensified contact with the dressing room of the team commanded by Pep Guardiola, which has three athletes who share the Portuguese team’s dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo: Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo and Rúben Dias. And I would have shared optimism about the transfer.

“L’Équipe” says the star considers it possible that his signing will be sealed by the weekend – days before the window closes next Tuesday. The positive feeling would be supported by the good relationship that Jorge Mendes has with Manchester City – so much so that, in addition to the three Portuguese team members, goalkeeper Ederson is managed by the businessman. He had been having active conversations with the board a few weeks ago.

However, there are factors that make the transfer complicated, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s net annual salary of €31 million at Juventus – which would not be a problem in terms of available cash, but could cause disruptions related to Financial Fair Play. In this scenario, the departure of other players could help, and midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender Laporte could be negotiated.

Idol of Manchester United, where he arrived in 2003 and remained until 2009, winning a Champions League and winning the first prize for the best in the world in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo could be a star that would further increase the veiled rivalry between PSG and Manchester City. With Messi’s arrival at the Paris club, which is funded by the Qatar government, having CR7 as a great City star would be quite an answer on the part of the UAE – a country that has troubled relations with the Qataris and is responsible for the injected money on the English team.

Amid speculation that began a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo only publicly spoke about his situation when “Marca” published that he would like to return to Real Madrid – the same day that “Corriere dello Sport” reported the offer to City for part of your manager. At the time, he wrote a long text asking for respect and saying that he would continue working in silence.