Cristiano Ronaldo would be seeking a transfer to Manchester City, says the newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus in this transfer window. This is the story that was raised in the European press when the Portuguese was a reserve in the debut of Velha Senhora in the Italian Championship in 2021/22. This Tuesday (24), ‘L’Équipe’ points out that the star’s exhaustion is trying to convince Manchester City to open negotiations for him.

According to the French vehicle, there is, at the moment, no official conversation for the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo and the possibility of the transfer happening depends on City abandoning interest in Harry Kane, from Tottenham. According to the calculation of the TNT Sports, the club led by Pep Guardiola is not interested in hiring the Portuguese ace at the moment.

Despite this, the newspaper indicates that Jorge Mendes, CR7’s manager, is working to try to build an agreement with City’s board. The English club would be willing to pay the attacker’s astronomical salaries, but wants a low transfer fee. In this way, an exchange of players is considered quite possible.

The negotiation is seen as quite complicated, but the report points out that Cristiano Ronaldo does not hide his desire to leave Juve from those close to him. If the Cityzens give up on Harry Kane, everything indicates that official talks will be opened with the Old Lady to take the Portuguese star back to England.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years playing in the Premier League, wearing the jersey of Manchester’s other team, United. There, he played 292 matches and 118 goals before moving to Real Madrid, where he established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport.