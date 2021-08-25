Cruise passenger who suffered covid-19 outbreak in the Caribbean dies in the US – 08/24/2021

A passenger on the Carnival Vista ship, who departed the US in late July and was on a Caribbean cruise when an outbreak of covid-19 was identified on board in early August, died of complications from the disease on Aug. 14, the paper said. “The New York Times”.

Marilyn Tackett, 77, from Oklahoma, was the only tourist to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 on board the vessel — the other 26 infected were crew, according to tourism officials at the government of Belize, where the ship was. docked when the outbreak was identified.

When her symptoms got worse, she was admitted to a hospital in Belize. Days later, according to a statement from the family on a crowdfunding page aimed at paying for her treatment, she was transferred to Tulsa, in her home state, where she continued to receive medical treatment. On the 14th, however, Marilyn did not resist and died due to complications from covid-19.

“We are very sorry to hear of the death of a female passenger who was aboard the Carnival Vista,” lamented the Carnival Cruise Line company to the newspaper, who also reportedly said that it is highly unlikely that Marilyn Tackett was contaminated inside the vessel, which left port from Galveston, Texas, on July 31st. The company does not test vaccinated passengers before boarding, however.

Carnival Cruise Line also assured the publication that she received specialist care aboard before being removed to the hospital and, as of Aug. 7, requires vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers to wear masks in covered areas of the ships, in addition to banning smoke inside. of the casino.

“Protocols are developments to be made more flexible and adapted. That’s what they did in this context with the desire to mitigate and minimize the threat of covid, which is everywhere, unfortunately, and will continue to be present everywhere for a long time. our ships would be covid-19 free. But we’ve created our protocols to meet and even exceed CDC guidelines and we’ll remain vigilant as we focus on giving our passengers great vacations,” said Chris Chimes, communication director of carnival cruise Line, to the newspaper.

The outbreak aboard the carnival Vista was the highest recorded by US officials, according to “The New York Times” since the release of cruises between the US and the Caribbean region in June. The ship docked in Belize with 2,895 passengers and 1,441 crew on the 11th. Two days later, after the required tests pre-landing, 26 employees and one tourist tested positive.

At the time, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said in a statement that all were isolated and most remained asymptomatic. In addition, all infected crew members had already been immunized. Among tourists on board, 96.5% were vaccinated; employees were 99.98% vaccinated.

However, the delta variant, which is highly transmissible even among those immunized, worries US health authorities. On the 20th, the CDC (Centers for disease Control and Prevention, the country’s infectious-contagious disease control agency) raised the alert for ship trips — which are now classified as high risk.