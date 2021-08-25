Cruzeiro has three representatives in the Seleo da Galera Series B

Rmulo started the match as a defensive midfielder, but was pulled back to the right side after Norberto was injured. However, the player entered the national team as a midfielder.
The athlete received 58.3% of the votes. He and Val, from Coritiba, were ahead of Claudinei, from CRB, and Rezende, from Gois.
Forward Marcelo Moreno was responsible for the goal of the Celeste victory. The Bolivian hit the net at 21 minutes of the second half on a penalty kick.
The “Archer” was the most voted forward, with 47.5%. The player, who completes the selection alongside Vinicius, from Nutico, beat Lo Gamalho, from Coritiba, and Moiss, from Ponte Preta.
With the result, Fox finished the round in the 14th position of Series B, with 24 points. The team returns to the field on Sunday, at 4 pm, to face CRB away from home.
Check out the Selection of the Guys:
Ivan (Black Bridge); Daniel Borges (Botafogo), Ramon (Cruise), Joel Carli (Botafogo), Bryan (Nutico); Val (Coritiba), Formula (Cruise), Renan Bressan (CRB), Jean Carlos (Nutico); Vincius (Nutico), Marcelo Moreno (Cruise). Coach: Enderson Moreira (Botafogo).
