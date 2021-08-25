Curly must change against Stronghold; see probable lineup

Credit: Disclosure/São Paulo

This Wednesday (25), São Paulo x Fortaleza face off at 21:30 (GMT), at Morumbi stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In its domains, the Tricolor Paulista knows the importance of a good result over Ceará.

São Paulo lineup against Fortaleza

Coach Hernán Crespo still doesn’t know whether or not he will be able to count on Arboleda, as the defender suffered a thigh injury and is now in the medical department. Last weekend, the Ecuadorian was embezzled in a 1-0 victory over Sport, in Recife.

Without him, the tendency is for Bruno Alves to gain a new opportunity among the holders. Thus, he would form the trio alongside Miranda and Léo. Reinaldo, who served the suspension, is back and should be among the eleven starters. On the other hand, still at left-back, Welington is still out treating a muscle problem.

As well as defensive midfielder Willian and forward Marquinhos. Despite being released, Luciano and Martín Benítez will possibly be activated little by little. The trend is for Crespo to keep the 100% Made in Cotia medium with Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor or Gabriel Sara.

The probable lineup of São Paulo against Fortaleza is as follows: Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor (Sara) and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo. Another possibility is to act with a line of 4 with Sara instead of Reinaldo.

Tomorrow, the Argentine coach will still lead one last activity at the Barra Funda CT.

Technical sheet: São Paulo x Fortaleza

Schedule : 9:30 pm (from Brasília)

: 9:30 pm (from Brasília) Local : Morumbi

: Morumbi Competition: Brazil’s Cup

