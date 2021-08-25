Cyrela (CYRE3) fires 12.33% this Tuesday; understand why

Business

Cyrela’s shares (CYRE3) soared in the trading session this Tuesday (24), following the rise in the civil construction sector. The advance of the construction company’s action takes place on a positive day in the Ibovespa which ended the session up 2.33%, at 120,210.75 points.

THE Cyrela’s share (CYRE3) accumulated a high of 12.33% during today’s session and ended the day quoted at R$ 20.41. With this performance, the role led the highest Ibovespa.

In the year, however, the asset accumulates a drop of 30.77%, compared to the closing of R$29.48 in December 2020. In the accumulated result for the month, the paper traded in the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) fell 2.11%, after ending July quoted at R$ 20.85.

The head of stock analysis at Órama, Phil Soares, told the magazine forbes that the company “has more liquidity and the company’s operational and financial outlook remains very favorable. Of course, higher interest rates [0,96% em julho], as well as construction costs, contribute negatively. But, despite these components, our perspective for the sector is to continue this good moment.”

In addition, favorable winds contributed to the closing of the yield curve, and benefited companies in the construction sector. In this scenario, in addition to Cyrela, the MRV shares (MRVE3) and the Eztec (EZTC3) also soared during today’s trading session.

Ibovespa Quotation

During today’s session, the Ibovespa erased the losses of the day before and ended the day with a strong increase of 2.33%, at 120,210.75 points, amid optimism about the recovery in demand.

In addition to Cirela, the biggest Ibovespa gains today were:

Cyrela (CYRE3): +12.33% / R$ 20.41

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): +11.81% / R$ 5.87

Goal (GOLL4): +10.97% / R$ 10.97%

Eztec (EZTC3): +10.61% / R$ 27.84

American (AMER3): +9.69% / R$ 43.00

On the other hand, the biggest falls of the day were:

JBS (JBSS3): -3.26% / BRL 31.73

Drogasil streak (RADL3): -2.64% / R$ 25.80

Sugar Loaf (PCAR3): -2.09% / R$ 29.56

Hypera (HYPE3): -1.47% / R$ 34.79

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3): -0.73% / R$ 43.54

In the year, the Ibovespa back to the positive ground, now in advance of 1.00% in 2021, with the limitation of losses in August to 1.31%, In the week, it rises 1.83%.