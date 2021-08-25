Dandara Mariana’s fashion and beauty: actress inspires with trends

Dandar Mariana starred in a breathtaking semifinal of “Super Dance of the Famous”: finalist in the competition, the 33-year-old carioca also rocks when it comes to fashion and beauty. Super creative hairstyles, trendy clothes and personality accessories are not lacking in the photos shared by the artist. See more details below:

Dandara throws herself into the versatility of curls

Currently, the actress has her hair in a shade of golden blonde, adopted by her since the end of June. “I like changing, seeing myself with a different face. I found the result daring. I’m going to live a new character and, as in each one, I look for a new visual identity that helps me to compose his personality,” he said at the time.

And that wasn’t her only look this year! Passionate about hair, Dandara doesn’t hide her crush on transformations: this year alone, she has already used braids and also kept her natural hair in a smaller, black cut.

Hairstyles are another sure bet for curly and frizzy ones who want to be inspired by the artist’s style. In addition to the more traditional ones, such as ponytail and half-up, the carioca bets on creative ways to tie the threads, such as double buns and hairstyles with a scarf.