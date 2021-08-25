Daniel Dias qualifies for the final of the 200m freestyle and aims for the 25th medal | paralympics

The first of Daniel Dias’ last strokes in the Paralympics took place this Tuesday, August 24th (the morning of 8/25 in Tokyo). One of the great idols of Brazilian sport, Daniel announced that the Tokyo Games will be the last of an extremely victorious history, which includes 24 Paralympic medals, 14 of which are gold, seven silver and three bronze. Tonight, Daniel dived in the Aquatic Center pool for the first time in these Games, to compete in the 200m freestyle class S5. And qualified for the final, which takes place at 7:52 am this Wednesday (25). In the coming days, he will still fall into the pool to compete in the 100m and 50m freestyle S5, in search of the 25th medal. SporTV 2 broadcasts the swimming finals from 5am onwards.

The Brazilian did a controlled race, without pushing too hard to not get tired. With 2min45s16, he made the third best time and confirmed that, in the fourth Paralympics, he is following a serious candidate for the podium. In addition to Daniel, another 13 Brazilian swimmers and swimmers competed in the qualifiers on that first day. In total, seven managed to qualify for the finals.

If on the one hand we have the farewell of Daniel das Raias, on the other we see the affirmation of some well-known talents, such as Phelipe Rodrigues, and the debut of new ones, such as Gabriel Bandeira. In his first Paralympics, Gabriel has already set the Paralympic record by swimming the second heat of the 100 meter class S14 butterfly in 56s78. The record was again broken by Briton Reece Dunn, who scored 55s99 in the third heat. Even so, it was Gabriel’s calling card, which already places him as one of the favorites for the highest place on the podium. The final of the competition, aimed at athletes with intellectual disabilities, takes place this Wednesday at 6:04 am.

Phelipe Rodrigues, a veteran with five silver and two bronze medals won at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, reached his fourth Paralympics with the enthusiasm of a beginner. In the 50m freestyle S10, he went to the final with 23s74, the third best time in the qualifiers. The decision will take place at 7:06 am.

In the qualifiers of the 100m backstroke S2, Gabriel Araújo came in second in the second heat, with a time of 2min09s73, fourth best overall. He is classified for the final of the race, which takes place at 5:31 am, and drew attention for his excellent adapted start and vigorous performance, with movements similar to those of a dolphin, but backwards.

In the 50m freestyle S9/S10, Mariana Ribeiro took third place in her heat, with 28s41, and qualified for the final with the fourth best time. At 7:12 am, she returns to the pool to fight for a medal.

The first test for people with visual impairments was the men’s 100-meter butterfly S13. Douglas Matera was fourth in his heat, with a time of 58s66, and qualified for the final, scheduled for 7:32min, with the sixth best time.

Among the women, Maria Carolina Santiago also managed to qualify for the decision of the 100m butterfly S12/S13, with 1min07s30. The race is scheduled for 7:38 am.

Finals with Brazilians (Wednesday, 8/25):

05:31 – 100m men’s backstroke S2 ​​- Gabriel Araújo

06:04 – 100m men’s butterfly S14 – Gabriel Bandeira

07:06 – Men’s 50m freestyle S10 – Phelipe Rodrigues

07:12 – Women’s 50m freestyle S10 – Mariana Ribeiro

07:32 – 100m male butterfly S13 – Douglas Matera

7:38 am – 100m female butterfly S13 – Maria Carolina Santiago

07:52 – Men’s 200m freestyle S5 – Daniel Dias

See the tests of the other seven Brazilians

In the first heat of the 50 meters SB3 breaststroke event, Eric Tobera (57s37) and RonyStony Cordeiro da Silva (57s80) came in fifth and sixth places, respectively, and will not compete in the final.

Brazilian Laila Suzigan Abate was fifth in the first heat of the 50m freestyle S6, with 36s51, and is out of the decision.

Lucilene da Silva Souza, with 1min10s93, did not make it to the S12/13 final.

Esthefany Rodrigues also failed to make the decision on this first day of swimming, who finished the 200m freestyle S5 in 3min27s41

The two representatives of the 100m freestyle S8, Caio Amorim (1min03s04) and Gabriel Souza (1min02s30), also did not return for the finals.

