Déa Lúcia sings and pays EMOTIONING tribute to Paulo Gustavo in “Criança Esperança”: “I got it, son!”; watch

Chilling! Déa Lúcia, mother of the late Paulo Gustavo, was one of the special guests to participate in “Criança Esperança 21”, which took place this Monday night (23). During the closing of the event, the retired teacher took the stage and paid a special tribute to the comedian, who died in May after a long battle with complications at Covid-19.

“Paulo Gustavo did not give advice, his way of being and living was his own message. He was hope itself. Humor was a way of life, which exchanges regrets for grace, jokes, generosity and hard work. The youth passed smiling in their quick and luminous passage between us“, recalled Dona Déa, visibly moved.

“He truly taught and showed that laughing is an act of resistance, a way of loving others, an act of courage. I believed that when the storm ends, the sun will always rise. And that you don’t have to look far to find someone to love. And he did it all smiling”, continued the actor’s mother, who then performed to the sound of “O Sol Nascerá”, an anthem by Cartola, together with Ivete Sangalo and Iza. At the end of the performance, Déa looked at the sky and celebrated: “I did it, my son!”.

As if that wasn’t enough, the matriarch also took advantage of the final seconds of the broadcast to make a heated speech about the importance of health and education. “My heart is beating. For education, which is the foundation of our country. Nobody survives life without education. And our politicians have to understand this! Education is a priority. Education and health!”, she stressed.

Other performances

The night was also marked by other incredible performances by artists such as Ludmilla and Iza, who delivered a mashup of “Favela Chegou” and “Ghetto”. They rocked too much in gogó and dancing! The youngest singer on the block, Juliette Freire, also recorded a beautiful performance with Quixadá, Ceará, as the setting. The girl from Paraíba started singing “Disparada”, until she joined Wesley Safadão for a duet to the sound of “Anunciação”. We also had Luan Santana and Isadora Pompeo touching the audience with the song “Ninguém Explains Deus” and Emicida, Majur and Drik Barbosa with the anthem “AmarElo”. Check out:

Ludmilla and Iza

Juliette and Wesley Naughty

Luan Santana and Isadora Pompeo

Emicida, Majur and Drika Barbosa