Death Stranding Physical Edition Pre-Sale: Director’s Version Begins in Brazil

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Amazon started pre-ordering the physical edition of Death Stranding: Director’s Version (Death Stranding: Director’s Cut) in Brazil.

The game is scheduled to launch on September 24th. Enjoy this and other titles below.

BRL 249.90 in stock 1 new from R$ 249.90 on 08/24/2021 12:01 PM Amazon.com.br Free shipping

BRL 179.90 in stock 1 new from R$179.90 on 08/24/2021 12:01 PM Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 179.90 in stock 1 new from R$179.90 on 08/24/2021 12:01 PM Amazon.com.br Free shipping