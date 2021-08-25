Desired by Corinthians, Roger Guedes says goodbye to Shandong Taishan after its termination

Forward Roger Guedes officially said goodbye to Chinese football this Wednesday morning. The player got the termination with Shandong Taishan and is free on the market. Corinthians is interested in hiring the player.

On his official Instagram profile, Roger Guedes recalled his arrival in China in 2018. The player declared his affection for the club and Shandong Taishan fans and stated that he will always have the team in his heart – see publication below. The Chinese team said goodbye to the player last Tuesday.

Corinthians is one of those interested in hiring the striker. The wish began last July and the club already has an agreement underway with the staff of Roger Guedes. A week ago, Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the forward wants to play for the Parque São Jorge club. Now, with the athlete free, the Corinthians board should meet with its staff to align contract details.

The Corinthians president was not the only one to say that Roger Guedes wants to come to Timão. In his press conference, midfielder Renato Augusto, who also played in Chinese football, revealed that he spoke with the striker and that he showed his desire to wear the Corinthians shirt.

Roger Guedes was revealed by Criciúma and worked for Palmeiras and Atlético-MG before leaving for China. In three seasons at Shandong Taishan, he has played in 52 matches and scored 27 goals.

Check out Roger Guedes’ publication

Play / Instagram

See more at: Mercado da Bola and Corinthians’ Board of Directors.