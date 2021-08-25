Desperate, Juliana Bonde reveals that she lost everything in the robbery of her house

Juliana Bonde, famous singer of Bonde do Forró, revealed that she had lost almost all her belongings after being robbed in her own home last Saturday (21/8). “I was threatened with death, me and my family. The only way I can resolve anything is asking for help and talking. I’m tired of having to move house”, she began.
The influencer said that about a month ago she had fulfilled her dream of taking her father out of the work of a bricklayer’s servant and of buying a small rural property to live with her family, in the interior of São Paulo, to protect herself from frequent threats.
“Then, at 2 am, on Saturday night, my father came down screaming, saying that my mother was feeling sick. He started kicking the door, I got scared, when I went down a man already pulled my hair, put the gun on my back and told us to go in”, he reported.
According to Juliana, she lost almost everything in the attack. “They took a lot of money from my account and all the money I had at home. Most of my money was at home, I don’t know what nonsense in my head to leave it here, in a safe. They took my work equipment, my cameras, but it’s the least. What was worse is my father’s trauma and sadness. I don’t know if he’ll stay, if he’ll come back,” he continued.
She also said that one of the criminals revealed that he had been ordered to kill her. “I’m thinking a lot about leaving Brazil. Because I love living here so much, but I don’t know if it’s worth it”.
Check out the full video: