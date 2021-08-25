Destiny 2 gets crossplay today and a new expansion arrives in February • Eurogamer.pt

Destiny 2 was present at Gamescom 2021 with a dedicated conference and, as you can imagine, a cascade of information was revealed about what awaits us for the future of the saga.

Bungie has introduced us to the next big expansion that will come to Destiny 2, called The Witch Queen, along with a trailer, gameplay and a host of other information. The Witch Queen will have a pretty heavy focus on Destiny’s narrative and lore and, as the name implies, you’ll have to face the Witch Queen, one of the biggest and most terrifying villains to ever come to the game.

Check out the trailer for The Witch Queen, the Destiny 2 expansion, below:

The Witch Queen will arrive on February 22, 2022 and will also introduce weapon crafting, including a new type of melee weapon, the Glaive.

However, before players can play The Witch Queen, they will have to go through the new season, Season of the Lost, which has a slew of features that fans have long been asking for, including the introduction of crossplay, an anti-cheating system, and multiplayer matchmaking. Season of the Lost will be available later today on Destiny 2. You can check out the Season of the Lost trailer below:

Bungie also unveiled a 30th anniversary event that will be held in December in Destiny 2, with a new dungeon inside Destiny’s iconic loot cave. Themed items will be offered to celebrate Bungie’s past, including items from previous games such as fan favorite weapon Gjallarhorn.

Finally, Bungie also announced Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which will follow on from the expansion The Witch Queen and Lightfall and will close the Light and Dark saga. That’s all we know right now.