director and Sony snipe over trailer leak

O trailer official of Spider-Man: No Back Home has finally been released, after chaotic leaks and many outbreaks of fans. However, with the video, there were also some beautiful and ironic pinpricks from the film’s director, Jon Watts, and the official account from Sony on Twitter.

With the video of a recording of a recording of a recording, Watts posted the trailer seen by another cell phone – in indirect reference to the previously leaked video.

What’s worse is that it still got a kick out of the Instagram caption: “The way the director intended“.

The official account of Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa, managed by Sony, chose to cite those who avoided watching to the previously leaked trailer (do they exist?).

“A save for the real ones who are watching to the trailer for the first time now”, tweeted.

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

Check out the official synopsis of the film below:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our neighborhood hero friend is unmasked and no longer able to separate your normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man“.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.



