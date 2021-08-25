Director’s Cut is absolutely charming

The expression Director’s Cut isn’t new, but it has become surprisingly constant in games. Just in the last few months, versions of Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding with that name have been revealed, with the game set on the Japanese island being the first to be released.

Honestly, you may not be as motivated to make this investment for a number of reasons. Very high price, additions not so relevant for those who don’t get too attached to the story, new scenarios where players will perform exactly the same tasks. These are perfectly understandable reasons.

Anyway, I was able to venture into the new version of the Sony exclusive and I must say I was delighted. Until then, I confess that I had not been so interested in Ghost of Tsushima. Since the game’s release, I have considered purchasing a copy on occasion, but other titles have become a priority.

I started the game without many expectations and without any prior knowledge about the work. Of course, everyone who follows the main events in the industry knows that the game was very well received by critics, but I was lucky enough to arrive without any objective knowledge about the plot or how absurdly wonderful some landscapes were even outside of photography mode.

Wow, it’s almost unbelievable. I usually prioritize performance over visuals, as I like the fluidity of combat animations and movement much more than the famous 4K. However, Ghost of Tsushima gave me a nice punch in the face.

Only now, with the director’s version, since I’ve never played the original, I could understand how visually wonderful an open world is in which the setting itself leads the way. Following a bird to a hot spring that increases the protagonist’s health, running along with the leaves in the direction that the wind blows, seeing forests completely covered in orange petals.

I imagine the feeling was equally surprising for anyone who had the opportunity to play Ghost of Tsushima on PS4. It’s something magical. Never has a game made me so admire a cloudy world. Seeing clouds turning the sky gray while the blue of hot springs stand out in the darkness is poetic.

As indifferent as it may seem to a considerable amount of gamers, sensing that world through DualSense’s carefully designed vibration helps make the whole journey even more immersive. Few are the worlds that absorbed me as much as Ghost of Tsushima. In the recent past, even, I must say that none have even come close.

Even now, after a good few hours of gameplay, I look at the footage I saved rather shocked. It’s not as if the characters in Ghost of Tsushima are as absurdly realistic as those in The Last of Us. And, in terms of activities, it’s also far from being as full a game as Assassin’s Creed (although much of it content, in the case of the Ubisoft series, is expendable). Ghost of Tsushima simply has an ability to hypnotize us through all artistic composition.

The brief sound effects that come in as we explore each environment. The light soundtrack, marked by the constant use of wind instruments, which always comes out at the right time. The contrast is perfectly balanced most of the time. The arrangement of the main objects and structures in each region.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has already impressed me a lot more than I thought. Also, I wonder how you, who had the opportunity to play the original, managed to adapt to combat against multiple enemies without an option to lock the crosshairs.

I can’t imagine any other game taking the place of Jin Sakai’s adventure on my television anytime soon. Well, it’s true that I’m taking turns with this game with the classic GTA: San Andreas, which helps make Ghost of Tsushima even more stunning, but the fact remains that this version is absolutely wonderful. If you get a chance to play, don’t hesitate.