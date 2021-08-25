Do you know which onion you are buying? Discover five types and their benefits – 8/25/2021

Onion is a wild ingredient in cooking, used to season everything from trivial dishes to more elaborate preparations. Therefore, it is worth knowing the variety that exists to further enrich the recipes with this traditional vegetable.

An average onion contains approximately 30 calories. Mostly, all types of onions play an important role in nutritional quality, providing important vitamins such as B1, B2 and C, helping to improve the immune system; minerals such as selenium, magnesium, calcium and iron that reinforce the anti-inflammatory action; flavonoids and cysteine, which have antioxidant action and help prevent cardiovascular disease; in addition to fiber and probiotic compounds, helping bowel function.

However, such nutritional benefits can only be obtained through frequent consumption. When used only as a seasoning, which is equivalent to a tablespoon (soup) per day, it is more difficult to achieve the desired nutritional effect. Some studies indicate that the ideal is a daily consumption of at least 100 g to obtain its benefits.

But don’t think that there are only two types, like the traditional yellow and purple. You can vary the menu by trying out other versions and guaranteeing their many benefits. See what they are next:

Image: iStock

Purple Onion

It has a smooth and striking flavor and is perfect to be consumed in salads or recipes where it is presented raw, which is very beneficial to preserve more of the nutrient composition. It has greater amounts of anthocyanins in its composition, doubling the help in preventing disease and improving the functionality of the body’s cells. It is also a good option to be caramelized, as its color and flavor enrich salads and sandwiches. It has 45 calories in 100 grams.

Image: iStock

white onion

It is more crunchy, with a mild flavor and strong smell, and is often used to sauté foods or sauces that require a marked and flavoring seasoning. It has slightly higher levels of calcium and B vitamins. It has 35 calories in 100 grams.

Image: iStock

yellow onion

Similar to white, with a differentiated and more acidic flavor. It has a strong and striking characteristic, it is more suitable for cooked dishes and in small quantities, such as stews or in the preparation of foods with broth, such as soups. It has 35 calories in 100 grams.

Image: iStock

shallot onion

It has a very fragile composition, almost without acidity. That’s why its use is more suitable for vinaigrettes, jams, salads, preserves or to be added to already prepared dishes, because when heated, it tends to dissolve easily. It is quite rich in potassium: 332 mg in 100 grams. It has 72 calories in 100 grams.

Image: iStock

Sweet onion or Vidalia

It has more water in its composition, in addition to a sweet taste, being a good option for preparing fried foods, roasted vegetables or the famous breaded onions. Its appearance is similar to yellow, but flatter. It has 32 calories in 100 grams.

Why invest in this food?

Onions have functional properties and, despite the variety, they all contain very similar health-promoting characteristics. Check out the main benefits of this powerful food:

1. It is a great antiseptic because it has antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory action;

2. Helps reduce cholesterol levels, preventing cardiovascular disease;

3. Rich in antioxidants, helps prevent free radicals, offering anti-aging benefits;

4. Shows good results in reducing blood sugar levels;

5. It also helps to lower blood pressure;

6. Helps to avoid the risk of thrombosis;

7. It has anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory action, being indicated to minimize flu, cold and viral infections symptoms;

8. It is rich in fiber, helping bowel function;

9. Contains quercetin, an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and helps prevent cancer.

Sources: Edvânia Soares, nutritionist at Estima Nutrição and post-graduated in clinical sports nutrition and in sanitary surveillance by UnG (University of Guarulhos); Roseli Ueno Ninomiya, nutritionist by USP (University of São Paulo); Vanderli Marchiori, nutritionist and herbalist and founder of APFIT (São Paulo Association of Phytotherapy).