Doctor performs free surgery on an elderly man who offered 2 chickens as payment

In early July, an 80-year-old man arrived at Dr. Álvaro Ramallo’s medical office and offered two chickens as payment for prostate surgery he urgently needed.

“I was very moved. I really cried to see this nobility. It’s been years since I’ve seen something like that. It transported me to the past and reminded me of my father,” said the urologist, who works with patients in Tarija, a Bolivian city near the border with Argentina.

The doctor’s father, José Ramallo Guillen, who was a urologist in the 1960s, died 11 years ago, and a foundation was created to continue his work.

“I was very honored and happy: last night this grandpa said he didn’t have the money to have prostate surgery, to which I replied that it didn’t matter, we were going to operate him through the foundation. He offered me 2 chickens to pay me back for the surgery”.

The doctor said he was crying. “I was very moved and from heaven, dear Dad, I know you are happy to know that I have followed in your footsteps in the well-being of this beautiful humble and simple people”, wrote the doctor in a post on Facebook.

The farmer said that he took the initiative to give the chickens because he wanted to reciprocate the doctor’s affection. The urologist gladly accepted the gift because he understands the gratitude and humility of rural people.

The birds already have names, Clotilde and Ramón, and will stay with the doctor. “My wife was excited. He took a picture and sure enough, now they are from the foundation. They will be like our pets”.

Seu Pedro is in recovery and will probably be discharged by the end of August, when he will return home with his wife. You will have the health to take care of the other dozens of chickens that you keep on your small property.

(Guarantã News)

Join our group on WhatsApp and receive OBemdito’s news first hand.

