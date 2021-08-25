Dollar closes in sharp fall and returns to below R$ 5.30 | Economy

The dollar closed sharply down this Tuesday (24), with the positive climate abroad and the prospect of more attractive interest rates in Brazil offsetting, at least for now, domestic political and fiscal noise.

The US currency retreated 2.20%, quoted at R$ 5.2616. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar closed stable at R$ 5.3802. In the month, accumulates high of 1.43%. In the year, the advance is 1% compared to the real.

Abroad, Germany announced that the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, above expectations.

On the domestic front, the foreign exchange market continued to be pressured by the political crisis and the perception of increased fiscal risk and economic uncertainties.

On Monday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes acknowledged the impacts on the market of an anticipation of the electoral climate, but assessed that Brazil’s economic fundamentals are improving and that the country’s institutions are solid.

On the day’s agenda, the Economic Climate Indicator (ICE) for Latin America, calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), rose from 81.2 to 99.7 points from the second to the third quarter 2021, but is still at a level considered unfavorable. The survey also showed the prevailing expectation that commodity prices will remain high for just another year.