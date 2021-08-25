Dollar drops 2% as flows and benign overseas offsets local uncertainties By Reuters



© Reuters.



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency fell against the real on Tuesday, with the prospect of more attractive interest rates in Brazil, profit-taking movements and a benign climate abroad offsetting, at least for now, constant domestic political and fiscal noise .

At 12:08 pm, the dollar in cash retreated 2.01%, to 5.2740 reais on sale, after touching 5.2713 reais, down 2.06%. At B3 (SA:), the one with greater liquidity transferred 2.01%, at 5.2795 reais.

This morning, the real had the best performance against the dollar among a basket of more than 30 currencies.

The Mexican peso, and the South African rand, three of the main pairs of the Brazilian currency, posted more modest gains on the day, up between 0.05% and 0.9%. The against a basket of six strong currencies fell 0.18%, after spending most of the morning stable.

According to Alexandre Netto, head of foreign exchange at Acqua-Vero Investimentos, the performance of the real on Tuesday is, in addition to a reflection of a more risk-prone international environment, a “flow signal”, reflecting movements in the internalization of resources on the part of exporters.

On Monday, the US currency spot had a negative variation of 0.05%, to 5.3823 reais on sale. Last Friday, although it closed on a fall, the dollar surpassed the 5.47 reais on sale at the maximum intraday rate.

“As (the dollar) rises, the exporter takes advantage of some moments to internalize resources,” explained Netto. “In addition, we also received flow of foreign investors doing ‘carry trade’, investing in fixed income amid the increase in interest rates by the Central Bank.”

The Selic rate is currently at 5.25% per annum and is on track to surpass the neutral level, which tends to make the interest rate differential between Brazil and advanced economies more favorable to the real.

On other fronts, the news from Brasília was still on the radar.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said on Tuesday that there will be no default on precatory orders, nor a solution that includes breaking the spending ceiling for payments.

Alejandro Ortiz, an economist at Guide Investimentos, told Reuters that Lira’s speech is a positive sign amid the constant fear of investors about the health of public accounts, although it does not mean a concrete change in the fiscal scenario.

This week, said Acqua-Vero’s Netto, investors will pay attention to the annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole (US), organized by the Federal Reserve, for signs about the future of US monetary policy.