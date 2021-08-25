Du Queiroz celebrates his 1st chance at Corinthians: ‘I know how much I fought’

Last Sunday, in a match against Athletico-PR, the Corinthians fans were introduced to the steering wheel Du Queiroz, a player trained in the club’s youth categories and who made his professional debut by replacing full-back Fagner at Arena da Baixada. After long years at the base, the athlete finally fulfilled his dream of wearing the jersey of Alvinegro’s main team.

“I know how much I struggled and worked to make this dream of wearing the Corinthians shirt a reality in a professional game. So I’m very happy with my debut and even more for the important result we achieved in the match. Now it’s about continuing to work forever if the teacher needs it, I’m ready to help with my teammates,” said the player who broke the branch as right-back in Curitiba.

On that occasion, Corinthians beat Athletico-PR, 1-0, reached 24 points in the Brazilian Championship and entered — for the first time in 17 rounds — the group of the top six places that guarantee a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. Against Hurricane, Du Queiroz took the field in the first half after Fagner felt pain in his calf.

“There’s no doubt that butterflies in your stomach when you enter the game, that desire to be able to help and run with the team. But I was very well prepared, Professor Sylvinho, his committee, my teammates, all gave me a lot of confidence. So. I focused on doing my best, what I had been training and thank God the group played a great game and we left with the victory”, explained Du Queiroz, satisfied with the team’s performance in its debut as a professional.

The defensive midfielder was revealed at the base, stood out in the under-20 in past seasons, but only this year was it really promoted to professionals after a good start in the Brazilian Championship in the aspiring team. Du Queiroz’s contract with Corinthians is valid until February 28 of next year.