DxOMark: OnePlus Nord 2 5G Impresses in Camera Test and Beats Google Pixel 4a

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was officially released in July with MediaTek’s unprecedented Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. This platform offers performance flagship and a number of improvements to artificial intelligence features, but apparently, this isn’t its only highlight. After its more advanced brother showed good photographic performance, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G also passed the DxOMark test lab. The results of analyzes under different light conditions for photos and videos were published this Tuesday morning (24).









Curiosity

10 Jun



Android

02 March

Remembering its specifications, the cell phone has a triple set of cameras represented by the Sony IMX766, the 50MP main sensor with optical stabilization and f/1.88 lens aperture. What’s more, there’s a wide-angle lens equipped with an 8MP sensor and a monochrome lens with a 2MP sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G surprised by getting the highest score in the advanced cellphone segment. With an overall score of 116, the model surpassed Google Pixel 4a and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which led the partial ranking with 111 points.

pros and cons

The engineers of the French portal highlight the high dynamic range of lenses indoors and outdoors. Vivid and pleasant colors, especially outdoors, are an advantage over competitors. Autofocus surprised by being precise, stable and agile. Still, the videos have good exposure to the model in different scenarios, in addition to having good outdoor details. White balance, and again color rendering, is featured in movies. On the other hand, in images, there are lack of sharp detail in various scenarios. Night photography is not the Nord 2 5G’s strong suit, as there is underexposure and noise without the help of the dual LED flash, a problem that is also observed when capturing videos.

Image samples

In the samples below, the Nord 2 5G was compared to the OnePlus 9 and the Sony Xperia 1 II. The first achieved the best and most faithful color rendering in the outdoor setting. The OnePlus 9 showed a slight purple shift, while the results from the Japanese cell phone didn’t impress the testers.

The biggest drawback of Chinese smartphone lenses is highlighted in the same scenario. The images below show good exposure, but the cutouts show the lack of detail in the photography of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.





At night, but with a certain level of lighting, the Nord 2 5G impressed by producing a little noise, but maintaining a better level of detail than its competitors. The OnePlus 9 had loud noise, uncontrolled exposure and lack of detail, while the Xperia 1 II handled the artifact well, but details were sacrificed.





With the ultrawide lens, in daylight, there is noticeable loss of detail in the image produced by the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. His older brother and rival kept good details.





video samples

One of the biggest advantages of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is optical stabilization — although some residual motion escapes OIS stabilization, the model scored 96 points on the benchmark, next to the Huawei P50 Pro, which leads the benchmark with 102 points.

In the video below, you can see a variation in frame rate and image distortion, but color preservation still stands out in this scenario.

technical specifications

6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Platform

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP Front Camera (Sony IMX615)

Three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (119.7°) Mono lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, Wi-Fi 6 and dual-SIM

4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging

Android 11 running under the OxygenOS 11.3 interface

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.