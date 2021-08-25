Elephant knocks down statue in Thailand by mistaking it for rival male

An elephant mistook a sculpture, a life-size replica of another elephant, for a rival male and attacked it. The case took place on Friday, in Thailand, and there were no injuries.

The pachyderm’s territorial attitude was videotaped by a visitor to Khao Yai National Park.

At first, he is caught “investigating” the “rival” with his trunk. Then he gets even closer and angrily knocks over the stone statue.

Mistaking the statue for a rival, the elephant approaches and knocks it down Image: Playback/Youtube/Smakho4k

Then, as if nothing had happened, he pulls away and continues to walk through the park, in search of food.

“Male elephants often fight over females. Perhaps he thought the statue was real and needed to show his mastery of it,” park official Ple Srichai told local media.

The sculpture was taken to a new location by Khao Yai officials, to prevent other cases like this from happening.

Located less than 3 hours from Bangkok (200 km), Khao Yai National Park captivates visitors with its beauty and rich flora and fauna.

The park covers an area of ​​2,168 km², in the provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Saraburi, Prachinburi and Nakhon Nayok.

The attraction features nearly 70 species of mammals, including 250 wild elephants, leopards, deer, bears, tigers, wild pigs, monkeys, gibbons and rare species of bats.