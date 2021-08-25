employment contracts will be resumed, see how it looks

Agreements for the reduction of working hours and wages or suspension of employment contracts signed through the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm), will end on the 25th. Thus, there is no longer any possibility of joining the program that , in this edition, had 120 days of duration, having started on April 28th.

During this period, 632,900 employers adhered to the agreements. With this, 2.5 million workers were able to remain in their jobs. Taking into account the beginning of the program in 2020, around 10 million workers benefited from agreements that had the adhesion of nearly 1.5 million companies.

This year, the program was regulated by Provisional Measure No. 1,045. Thus, Brazilian companies were able to make agreements with their employees that provided for a reduction in wages and working hours that varied between 25%, 50% and 70%. Another option was to adhere to the suspension of contracts.

Therefore, the government was responsible for making the monthly payment of amounts to the worker, which was known as Emergency Benefit. Just like last year, the value refers to a percentage of the portion of unemployment insurance that the employee would be entitled to if he were fired.

In turn, in the temporary suspension of employment contracts, the government paid 100% of the unemployment insurance amount to workers working in companies that recorded gross revenue of up to R$ 4.8 million in 2019. For collections above this amount, the employee is entitled to 30% of the salary and 70% of the unemployment insurance amount.

Stability

For workers who had agreements and received the Benefit in recent months, the right to temporary employment stability is valid. This period is valid for the same period as the agreement after normal working hours are restored.

In view of this, companies that adhered to the suspension of the contract or reduction of wages and working hours for 120 days, the employee is guaranteed job stability for another 120 days, which are counted after the end of the agreement.

It is important to emphasize that companies that choose to resort to the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income and dismiss employees in tenure will have to pay indemnities. Thus, in addition to severance pay, companies must pay compensation to the worker. It varies according to the type of agreement made, that is, if the salary reduction or the suspension of the contract was signed, see how it looks:

Salary and working hours reduction

25%: indemnity of 50% of the remaining wages to which the employee would be entitled during the program

50%: indemnity of 75% of the remaining wages to which the employee would be entitled during the program

70%: indemnity of 100% of the remaining salaries to which the employee would be entitled during the program

Contract suspension

Compensation is 100% of the remaining wages to which the employee would be entitled during the program

Will there be an extension?

The Social Security and Labor Secretariat has already informed that the extension of the BEm is not planned for this year, as the government is optimistic about the vaccination and the reduction in the number of covid-19 cases. In this way, the end of the restrictive measures and the recovery of the economy is expected.

But, it is noteworthy that the MP replacement text, by Deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ), allows the BEm to be reissued in public health emergencies or in a state of calamity.

