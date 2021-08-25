Eternals may be delayed by Marvel

The upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, could be delayed if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings deliver a disappointing performance at the box office.

A report was released by Vulture that stated that Tom Hardy’s next film, Venom: Time of Carnage, would be delayed until early 2022.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, could also be delayed. The postponement apparently hinges on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings performing at the box office in September.

Eternals is an upcoming superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is part of the MCU.

The film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo. It stars a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from their hiding place after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviant.

Eternos, by Marvel, opens on November 5th.

