Ethics Commission opens the way for the return of Rogério Caboclo to the presidency of the CBF | soccer

The punishment suggested by the commission to Caboclo revolted the heads of federations. They believe that this is a strategy of the board to keep Antônio Carlos Nunes, Colonel Nunes, in the presidency.

The decision of the Ethics Committee is not final, as it needs to be ratified by the General Assembly, composed of the 27 presidents of the state federations. If the sentence is maintained, Caboclo will return to office in September 2022 and will hardly be able to run for re-election, since the election of the entity for the term that will begin in 2023 should take place in April 2022.

Rogério Caboclo could return to the presidency of CBF next week

Irritated by the decision of the commission, presidents of federations heard by the ge informed that they intend to acquit Caboclo, which would make the leader immediately return to the presidency. The assembly will take place next week.

Initially, the recommendation of the Ethics Committee was 12 months of leave. When commission members were told that Caboclo had already served three months, they increased the sentence to 15 months. Caboclo is investigated by the Ethics Committee in two other cases – one for moral and sexual harassment and the other for moral harassment.

Shortly after the meeting, some federation presidents began to protest against the decision. Gustavo Feijó, vice of the CBF, and the president of the Pernambuco Federation of Football, Evandro Carvalho, discussed harshly in the corridors of the confederation.

Evandro Carvalho, president of the Pernambuco Federation of Football, discussed with Gustavo Feijó, vice-president of the CBF

Earlier this Tuesday, Caboclo managed at the Brazilian Center for Arbitration Mediation (CBMA) to suspend the meeting initially scheduled for tomorrow. It will take place next week, on a date to be announced.

The complaint against Caboclo

On June 4, a CBF employee filed a complaint of sexual and moral harassment against Rogério Caboclo. The document was delivered to the CBF Ethics Committee and the Governance and Compliance Board.

Among the facts narrated by her, there are constraints suffered by her in trips and meetings with the president and in the presence of directors of CBF. In the complaint, the employee details the day when the manager, after successive abusive behavior, asked if she “wanked” – the audio of this conversation was revealed by Fantástico on June 6th. Among other episodes, according to the employee, Caboclo tried to force her to eat a dog biscuit, calling her a “bitch”.

