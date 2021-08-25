Eve, from Embraer, informs agreement for 100,000 flight hours to the Asia-Pacific region

Image: Embraer





Embraer company Eve Urban Air Mobility and Ascent Flights Global Ltd. today announced the deepening of their partnership to develop a robust Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region.

Beginning in 2026, Eve will provide Ascent with up to 100,000 flight hours in the eVTOL, the vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle, also known in the market as EVA (Electrical Vertical Aircraft or Vertical Electric Aircraft). The aircraft will be used in major cities such as Bangkok (Thailand), Manila (Philippines), Melbourne (Australia), Singapore and Tokyo, Japan.

“Ascent is one of the largest Urban Air Mobility companies in Asia-Pacific and its strong presence in the region makes it an ideal partner for Eve’s operations. The region has a huge demand for innovative transportation solutions that can be met with our low-emission aircraft. This is the right path to sustainable growth,” said Andre Stein, President and CEO of Eve.





Eve plans to make up to 100 aircraft available to be marketed by the Ascent platform on its current and future routes. The company, which acts as an on-demand application, will pay for flight time on Eve’s aircraft while operating in conjunction with other partners in Asia-Pacific and other markets.

This new agreement is part of Eve’s comprehensive UAM strategy to position the company as an industry leader. The deployment of Eve’s aircraft on Ascent’s network is subject to the conclusion of final agreements between the parties.

“Eve’s innovative technology, combined with her experience in manufacturing and global coverage services through Embraer, gives us the confidence that we will have a solution suited to the region’s complex requirements. Ascent’s operating system integrated into Eve’s fleet and connected to her UATM will give our partners the ability to substantially grow their urban air mobility operations,” said Lionel Sinai-Sinelnikoff, founder and CEO of Ascent.

