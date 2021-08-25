Even with Harry Kane out, City will not change posture to bring Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues with his undefined future. With less than a week left for the end of the transfer window, the Portuguese ace has not renewed with Juventus and speculations about a possible move to Manchester City only increase, especially after the confirmation of Harry Kane’s stay at Tottenham.

On Wednesday (25), the English forward informed that he will continue in the Spurs this season, thus ending Cityzens’ dream of bringing the player to take over the gap left by Sergio Agüero who went to Barcelona. However, according to information from Fred Caldeira, reporter for TNT Sports Brasil, Pep Guardiola’s club will not change its posture in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo and, therefore, will not go after the Portuguese.

Last Sunday (22), Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench in Juventus’ debut in the Italian Championship in 2021/22. The fact increased rumors in the European press that the attacker would leave the Old Lady still in this window. The French newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ reported that Jorge Mendes, the player’s manager, is the one who would be mediating the negotiations to take him to Manchester City.

However, according to the calculation of the TNT Sports Brazil, on Wednesday (25), it is very unlikely that an agreement will be sewn. The main obstacle is that Juve does not give up financial compensation to release Ronaldo, but the English are not willing to pay at this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been with Juventus for four seasons, since leaving Real Madrid. In 2020/21, the Portuguese scored 36 goals and distributed 4 assists in 44 matches played with the Turin club shirt.