Everdale: Game from the creators of Clash of Clans officially announced

Elements of management, strategy, cooperation between players. These are some of the features of Clash of Clans, one of the most famous titles for mobile devices, and will also be the basis of Everdale, the new game presented by Supercell for Android and iOS.

The announcement of the new game was accompanied by a trailer that shows the main aspects of the game. In Everdale, ten players and their village are in a great valley and will have to work together to build a dream civilization. For this, it will be necessary to trade with distant lands, manufacture goods and also meet different and curious characters.

As you can see, the core of the game has similar dynamics to those that made Clash of Clans a success, but with one fundamental difference: if Clash of Clans is a game centered on conflicts, Everdale emphasizes collaboration. And that makes it more interesting as obstacles arise.

We still don’t know when the game will be released, but the beta version is already available in some regions such as: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom United.

So, did you like the new game? Do you think he will be a success too?