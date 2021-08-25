Ex-Guarani, Thiago Carpini turns the ball at a Serie B club

Goiânia, GO, 24 (AFI) – The coach Thiago Carpini it’s the time to take the spot left by Hemerson Maria in the new village. The former Guarani commander is an old dream of the colorada board.

Vila Nova even sounded out Carpini before hiring Maria, but at that time preferred to close with the old acquaintance. Now, Carpini becomes Plan A for Tigrão, who has already made a proposal to the young coach.

At 37, Thiago Carpini has been without a club since leaving Inter Limeira after 13 games. Before, he had a brief stint in the West. There were two games. At Guarani, he saved the club from descent in Serie B and that cheers the Vila’s board.

RECOVERY!

The streak without victories placed Vila Nova in the relegation zone of Série B, in 17th position, with 19 points, one less than Londrina, the first team out of the relegation group.

NEW FLAMINGO SHIRT!

Hemerson Maria was the third coach to lead Vila Nova in this year’s championship. That’s because the team started with Wagner Lopes and then was temporarily led by assistant Higo Magalhães.

Vila Nova returns to the field on Wednesday to face Avaí, at 4 pm, at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga, in Goiânia (GO).