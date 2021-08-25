EXCLUSIVE: Jorge Jesus indicates that Benfica should not hire David Luiz: ‘We are satisfied’

This Tuesday (24), Benfica guaranteed a spot in the Champions League group stage and, at the end of the match, coach Jorge Jesus celebrated the classification and gave a statement that could stir the Flamengo fan. The subject is defender David Luiz.

The future of the defender, who is currently without a club, is wide open. Red and black fans have been making a massive campaign for the defender to make a deal with the Brazilian club and seal his return to Brazil, but there was speculation that Benfica would also have tried to sign the player.

Despite this, in an exclusive interview with TNT Sports Brasil, Jesus indicated that Benfica is no longer looking for signings in the transfer market and that he himself is satisfied with the squad he has to work with.

“We are not thinking about anything, but in football everything changes overnight. We are subject to the market, but we are satisfied with the team we have.”

Check the interview in full: