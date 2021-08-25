Extra fee on the electricity bill can even double to support measures against rationing – Economy

BRASILIA – The measures adopted by the government to prevent a rationing in electricity they will cost the consumer dear. O Estadão/Broadcast found that new internal government calculations point to the need for red flag level 2, today at R$ 9.49 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), is raised to something between R$ 15 and R$ 20. There is still a limit scenario of up to R$ 25, but it is unlikely that it will be adopted .

Next Friday, the 27th, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) must define which flag will be in effect on the electricity bills for the month of September. As there is no sign of improvement in supply conditions and in view of the critical situation of the plants’ reservoirs hydroelectric plants, the expectation is that the level 2 red flag will be maintained until the end of the year.

In June, the agency opened a public consultation to decide whether to keep the extra fee at R$9.49 or increase the amount to R$11.50. These values, however, were proposed by Aneel before the actions taken by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), a group chaired by Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and created through Provisional Measure 1055.

Since the committee was created, the government has taken several actions to try to avoid blackouts or even the need for energy rationing. The William Arjona thermoelectric plant, in Mato Grosso do Sul, for example, has a variable cost of over R$ 2,400 per megawatt-hour (MWh), and energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay, for example, cost more of R$ 2 thousand per megawatt-hour (MWh). Every day, Brazil imports 2,000 megawatts from neighboring countries.

Expenses with more expensive thermal plants are paid by distributors practically in cash, and the transfer to the consumer can be done in two ways: either through the brands, or in the annual adjustment. Aneel forecasts that Conta Bandeiras will close the year with a deficit of R$ 8 billion. The emergency measures already adopted should increase the gap by another R$2.4 billion to R$4.3 billion. Companies complain that the cash is at the limit and there is no way to carry such high amounts for so long.

Other actions that should start to be implemented in September will also have high costs, widening the hole for distributors. This is the case of the program to stimulate the economy by the population, which provides for the payment of a bonus on the electricity bill for those who save electricity, and the response to demand, which aims to remunerate industries that manage to shift their consumption to less competitive times in terms of consumption.

The government also authorized some thermal plants to operate with diesel oil, one of the most expensive fuels, due to the lack of natural gas supply in some locations – the case of Termoceará, which received approval to change the fuel last week. Two other thermoelectric plants – Goiânia II and Palmeiras de Goiás – also requested authorization to generate at higher costs.

As found the Estadão/Broadcast, the government works with several options and scenarios. One is to raise red flag 2 to cover the entire deficit between September and December. This would require a very high extra amount, up to R$25, but which would be withdrawn from the accounts in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to run for re-election.

Another is to cover the gap until April, in a lighter way, approving two values ​​for the flag: one, higher, to be in effect between September and December, and another, lower, to be applied between January and April. Finally, another possibility is to increase the brand to an intermediate and single value, valid between September and April, of around R$15.

In theory, the decision on the readjustment of the tariff flag would be up to Aneel alone, but the regulatory body wants to have the approval of the MME to adopt such an unpopular measure – in this case, by Creg and by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE). The collegiate met in an extraordinary way this Tuesday afternoon, 24.

The tariff flag system was created in 2015 to indicate the values ​​of energy in the country to consumers. In practice, the colors and modalities – green, yellow and red at level one and two – indicate whether or not there will be extra charges on electricity bills. The measure also mitigated the effects on the distributors’ budget. Until then, companies were required to bear the costs, which were only passed on to electricity bills in the annual tariff adjustment.

While the ordinary tariff readjustments in consumer tariffs are made only once a year, the values ​​of the brands are transferred on a monthly basis. However, with the worsening of the water crisis and the increase in the cost of generation, they have not been enough to cover all the expenses for the purchase of energy. Thus, there is a mismatch between what utilities now need to pay generators and what they are actually receiving from consumers.

Electricity bill in 2022

The readjustments in the electricity bill for next year also became a concern for the government. Aneel estimates indicate that tariffs should rise, on average, 16.68%. The forecast led the federal government to admit that it is already seeking solutions to ease the readjustments in electricity bills in 2022. The assessment of experts is that the measures may represent a momentary relief, but may result in a tariff in the coming years.

Among the measures studied are the return to consumers of tax credits generated by the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS/Cofins calculation base in the electricity bill, which has already been done throughout this year, the reduction of Itaipu’s debt service, expected to start in 2022 and the anticipation of a “significant value” of the resources from the privatization of Eletrobras, a state-owned company with a focus on energy generation and distribution, to reduce tariffs. According to Aneel, this contribution could add up to R$ 5 billion.