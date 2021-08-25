Exynos 2200 with AMD RNDA2 GPU can outperform A14 Bionic chipset, test reveals

For the year 2022 Samsung should announce new devices with the Exynos 2200 processor, which should arrive with 4nm lithography and 6-core AMD RNDA2 GPU. This information has not yet been confirmed by the South Korean, but appeared on some international portals after leakers indicate that the company should significantly advance in the manufacture of Exynos, and may even surpass the next Qualcomm chipset in terms of performance.





economy and market

24 Aug



Accessories

24 Aug

This week we’ve had some details revealed about the Exynos 2200, indicating that it may outperform its rivals, although it’s still too early for us to complete that. The tests reportedly were carried out using CompuBench’s GFXBench 3.0 software, which indicated that the South Korean’s next processor could outperform Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, although it still presents a significant disadvantage compared to the SoC M1. The score is given in FPS.

In the tests above we can see that the average FPS of the Exynos 2200 was higher than the A14 Bionic, being 51 FPS in modeAztec Bad against 30 FPS. The GPU that will possibly equip the Exynos 2200 was also seen in the benchmark wild life, where it hit 8134 points on 3D Mark, 40% more than the Snapdragon 888, satisfactory results that reveal that the processor will have a performance, mainly because it has a high power Cortex-X1 core, 3 Cortex-A78 cores and 4 Cortex-A55 cores for energy efficiency.

See more about Samsung