Family members say that a psychologist found dead would separate from her husband, and they do not believe in suicide

Photograph: Happy landing • net

Relatives of the psychologist found dead on Sunday (22) in Pouso Alegre spoke to the press. They said that Marilda Matias would separate from her husband, and that they do not believe in the hypothesis of suicide. Marilda was tied up inside the trunk of the car parked in the garage at home.

Suicide was not ruled out by the police. According to her husband, Marilda would have tried to commit suicide at the beginning of the year, and was left in a coma in the hospital.

Marilda was 37 years old (Photo: Social Networks)

For the press, the family said that Marilda was very reserved, and that she was sad, but that she would not take her own life. She would not be happy with the relationship, and would have commented on going back to live with her mother, in Bauru (SP).

People close to them also said the couple had recently fallen out and would be breaking up. The couple did not have children, which, according to family members, would be the husband’s desire, and reason for demanding his wife.

Family members said that Marilda was a very private person (Photo: Social Networks)

The family is unhappy, and said they expect justice to be done.

The husband has not wanted to talk to the press so far. His lawyer said the client is cooperating with the investigations.